How Rashean Mathis Went From Setting FCS Records at an HBCU to Becoming a 13-Year NFL Star Almost 25 Years Ago

It’s late September 2002, and I’m in Florida to personally scout college games live. After leaving my then-pregnant wife near Orlando, I drive to the southern part of the state for a doubleheader. On the schedule that Saturday evening is Boston College vs Miami in Coral Gables at Fort Lauderdale. Lockhart is a glorified high school stadium, where Bethune-Cookman will battle Norfolk State, and the apple of my eye that day is a sleek, smooth center fielder named Rashean Mathis.

HBCU football games are a lot of fun. As with any lower division of college football, the play on the field can be hit-and-miss, especially 25 years ago, but the bands alone are worth the price of admission. Yet I knew the player I was going to watch would not disappoint.

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Mathis was a prospect I scouted on film and liked before his senior season in 2002. He was named to the All-Conference team after his sophomore and junior campaigns. Scouts had a late-round grade on him before the season, but I disagreed, as I saw a smooth free safety with terrific ball skills that went sideline to sideline covering the pass. His ability to change direction as well as his lateral speed was impressive.

Mathis made plays like a cornerback and gave effort defending the run despite a tall, slender build. He was far and away the best player on the field that afternoon, and as I left the game after the third quarter to head over to the Orange Bowl, I wondered why he had such a low grade from NFL scouts.

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The underrated safety rewarded my faith in him that season. He had a terrific game against Norfolk State that evening and an even better overall season, setting an FCS record with 14 interceptions on his way to winning the Buck Buchanan Award. In the postseason, it was gratifying to see Mathis attend the 2003 Senior Bowl, where he held his own in practice.

Imago October 09, 2011: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Rashean Mathis 27 warms up before the start of the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals played at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Copyright: xGrayxQuettix

As the draft approached, the buzz started to build around Mathis and his versatility. Here was my scouting report from that April:

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Bio: Four-year starter who made an immediate impact as a true freshman. Winner of the Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in I-AA football. Also garnered All-America and All-Conference honors. Finished the season with 61.5 tackles, 14 interceptions and five pass defenses. Set the single-season record for interceptions in I-AA as well as interception return yards. Also averaged 6.6 yards on 22 punt returns. First team All-Conference selection as a junior, posting 44 tackles, four INTs and seven PBUs while averaging 17.1 yards on 24 punt returns, two which were brought for scores. Second team All-American as a sophomore who posted 44 tackles, 11 INTs and eight PBUs and again led Division I-AA in interceptions.

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Pos: Fluid, athletic defensive back who can be used at a number of positions. Technically sound, can pedal, turn and run and flashes on the scene. Quick, anticipating the action, reads the quarterback’s eyes and quickly picks up assignments. Takes good angles to the action and displays an explosive break on the ball and top recovery speed. Disciplined in center field and shows good wherewithal. Outstanding ball skills, hands, and a ball magnet when the pass is in the air.

Neg: Tall, slender build, tackles opponents high and has difficulty bringing them down on initial contact. Not always willing to throw his body around the field.

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Analysis: Combines both tremendous physical skills and a feel for coverage to get the job done. Offers potential at cornerback but may be best in nickel situations as a rookie, and he’s a player who can develop into a complete and game-impacting free safety.

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Rashean Mathis tries to keep warm in the frigid weather prior to the start of action between the AFC South Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFC East Washington Redskins at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Washington defeated Jacksonville 20-17 in overtime. – ZUMAcq1

Mathis was rated as the third safety on my board behind Michael Doss of Ohio State and Troy Polamalu of USC. He was graded as the 41st player on my overall board and a potential early Round 2 pick.

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In the end, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Mathis with the 39th pick, and he went on to play a 13-year career in the NFL. Mathis played his first 10 years with Jacksonville before ending his career with the Detroit Lions.

Named as an All-Pro in 2006, Mathis had career totals of 649 tackles, 132 PBUs and 32 interceptions.