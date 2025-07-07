Huge Update on Dan Orlovsky’s ESPN Contract Revealed After Insider Confirmed New Career Move for NFL Legend

Back in February, on First Take, veteran analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky had dropped some subtle hints on parting ways. “You never know what the future holds.” With just these 7 words, he set the comment boards on fire, fueling rumors that his stint with ESPN may be drawing to a close. There were even talks of Orlovsky joining CBS to be a part of their Big Ten Coverage. He wanted a break, and had even added, “Lotta decision [sic] to be made. See what happens. I’m grateful for it all.” But was this the end of his ESPN career?

For more than two decades, Dan Orlovsky has lived and breathed football. After his NFL stint ended back in 2017, the former Lions QB signed up with ESPN to begin his journey in broadcasting. The popular host of First Take and Get Up was notably nearing the end of his three-year deal with ESPN this summer. While the rumors were going strong, he silenced them all by jumping back on air in March. He even shared that he just needed some time off, and retirement wasn’t in the cards. And now, voices around the league seem to have solidified his return.

As Michael McCarthy and Ryan Glasspiegel recently reported, Dan Orlovsky is here to stay. “Analyst Dan Orvolsky is ‘at the 1-yard line’ with the network on a long-term contract extension, say sources briefed on the negotiations.” Even a few weeks ago, there were reports that the quarterback expert had agreed to terms on a new deal with ESPN. And as McCarthy and Glasspiegel see it, the deal would be done any day now. As they further note, “Under the new deal, the NFL and college football analysts will continue to appear on NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up, and First Take.” He will also continue to share his unmatched insights through Monday Night Football.

Orlovsky’s rise at ESPN has been nothing but wild, rising from a backup QB in the NFL to becoming one of the network’s most trusted voices. Few can hold their own against the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg, but Orlovsky does it in style. While the ink isn’t on the paper yet, his ESPN journey is all set to continue. But he’s also cooking something else in the back. Just before the 4th of July weekend, Orlosky shared a picture of himself toasting with a drink. He shared the same picture as his IG story with the words, “Here’s to what’s next.” But was that just about his upcoming ESPN contract?

New career move loading for Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky’s NFL career began in 2005 when the Lions drafted him. Being a backup for most of his career, Orlovsky wasn’t able to shine and put up amazing numbers. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t watching and absorbing everything he could from the league. That veteran experience translated to effortlessly breaking down gameplays in the newsroom. But even though he traded in his helmet for a headset, his desire to get back on the field still remains strong.

Talking to Pat McAfee on a recent edition of the Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter shared Orlovsky’s dreams and plans after broadcasting. As Schefter put it, “Dan’s been talking to some teams and seeing if there’s something that interests him and is worthwhile for him.” The goal? To be a head coach for a franchise. As Schefter further added, “I think Dan aspires to be a head coach in time. And that’s what he’d like to do. And so he’s been talking to people to see if there’s a spot that would work for him. It’s not automatic. He does a great job on TV. Obviously, he could stay in TV and do that for the rest of his career if that’s what he wanted. But I think at his core, I think he misses being part of a football game.”

His years on the gridiron, coupled with years of breaking down plays with ESPN, go a long way to validate his claim for a coaching spot. While he may not become an HC right away, he can start from being a QB coach, perhaps. Following in the footsteps of ex-NFL stars and broadcasters Jon Gruden and Jeff Saturday, Orlovsky might go back to the other side of the camera. Broadcaster or coach, which role would you prefer for Orlovsky?