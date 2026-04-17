“Humbling Experience”: Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Makes Honest Admission After Pro Football Hall of Fame Snub

Jason Witten spent 17 seasons in Dallas, being one of the most reliable players in Cowboys history. His former head coach, Jason Garrett, called him a “slam dunk first-ballot Hall of Famer” at Super Bowl week this past February. Then the NFL Honors came on February 5th; Canton announced its 2026 class, and Witten’s name wasn’t in it. For most players, that moment would sting. But that’s not exactly how Witten handled it.

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“I just kept reflecting on it as it was such a humbling experience,” Jason Witten said, as per Tommy Yarrish, about not making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

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Jason Witten’s humble reaction comes after the 43-year-old established himself as one of the best and most durable tight ends in NFL history. Witten is fourth in NFL history in catches with 1,228 among all players and second among tight ends. He also ranks second among tight ends, only behind Tony Gonzalez with 13,046 receiving yards. Furthermore, the 43-year-old is also the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and games played.

However, despite these stellar numbers, Witten failed to secure a spot in the Hall of Fame, with the 2026 class being highly competitive as it included first-ballot entrants Larry Fitzgerald and Drew Brees dominating the spotlight, along with selections like Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri. So when asked if he was disappointed with his snub, Jason Witten had a positive outlook.

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“I don’t see it, I mean, even though it’s disappointing,” Witten said. “I look at it from the standpoint of every guy that got and I think they’re deserved you and so I looked back on it and only thing that I can compare it to was when I was a recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and I didn’t win it the first time I didn’t leave there feeling like I lost you. I felt better because of the experience and the presence that I was in, and I think, you know, being nominated for the whole fame, I would say the same thing about just going through that process.”

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While Jason Witten failed to secure a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his alma mater had a special appreciation for the star tight end.

Jason Witten inducted into the Tennessee 2026 Sports HOF Class

While Jason Witten may still be waiting on a call from Canton, he was recently surprised with an official induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. The Cowboys legend was presented with the honor during his annual Collegiate Man of the Year Awards ceremony in Frisco, Texas. From Elizabethton in East Tennessee, Witten was a Tennessee Volunteer for three years (2000-02) and is now considered one of the greatest tight ends in the program’s history.

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“Jason Witten represents everything great about Tennessee football,” said Brad Willis, executive director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, in a statement by the Hall of Fame announcing his selection. “From his roots in Elizabethton to his standout career at the University of Tennessee and his remarkable success in the NFL, Jason has built a legacy defined by excellence, toughness, and leadership. We are proud to welcome him into the Class of 2026.”

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While the call from Canton may not have come yet, Jason Witten is handling the wait with the same grace and toughness that defined his playing career. And with his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, his legacy continues to be celebrated where it all began.