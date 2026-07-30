“Humbling”: Michael Strahan Gets Emotional Honoring Fallen Family Members & Heroes at National Military Monument

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan may have had an illustrious NFL career, spending 15 seasons with the same franchise and winning the Lombardi (Super Bowl XLII) in the final year of his stint. Yet, when he walked through The National Military Monument in Washington, it stirred emotions that went far beyond his NFL career, as it involved his own family members.

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“It’s emotional when you see your family member’s names,” Strahan said in a video shared by USAA on Instagram. “Like I got a chance to see my father, my brother, and my sister. I showed up here this morning not knowing what to expect, but it has blown me away. Because first of all, it is beautiful. Secondly, it’s an incredible way to honor those who serve our country. This is a very humbling experience full of gratitude for everybody, for all the branches, for all the soldiers, for all the families.

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“And it’s good to shine a light on what they have done for us. And this is an amazing way to do it. I think there’s no better place to have it, in honor of the Lincoln Memorial and now the service members who have served us over 250 years. Perfect location.”

Michael Strahan’s father, Gene Sr., served 23 years in the U.S. Army. He was a paratrooper and a master jumper with the elite 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg. In addition to his leadership on the field, he was an accomplished military boxer. Many credited Strahan’s parents for the discipline, work ethic, and sense of purpose that fueled his NFL career. But his father wasn’t the only individual contributing to the nation’s service.

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Strahan’s brother, Gene Jr., also answered the call to serve, continuing the family legacy in the military. He worked as an Army mechanic and civilian automotive skills mechanic supporting U.S. Army installations in Italy, as did their sister, Sandra. However, her rank, unit, and military occupation haven’t been revealed publicly.

Michael Strahan was invited by USAA to the opening of The National Military Monument in Washington, D.C., to view the inscribed names of his father, brother, and sister. While his father and brother died in September 2020 and June 2025, the Giants legend’s sister remains part of the family.

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However, unlike Michael Strahan, Sandra leads a private life, far away from the public spotlight, while her Hall of Fame brother works as a television host, NFL analyst, and entrepreneur.