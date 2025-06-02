‘Hurt’ Deion Sanders Has a Strong Message on Faith After Confessing Big Shilo & Shedeur Sanders Truth

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders opened up about his son Shedeur’s rocky NFL draft experience, offering his most in-depth comments to date. Speaking candidly, Sanders admitted the situation took an emotional toll on him, saying it “did hurt” to watch unfold. He also pushed back against the narrative that Shedeur conducted himself unprofessionally during interviews with NFL teams. Sanders dismissed the swirling controversy as nothing more than “foolish stuff,” brushing off the criticism with characteristic confidence.

He made it clear that the negativity surrounding his sons only added fuel to their fire, giving them the motivation they needed to prove the doubters wrong. Just a few days back, Sanders opened up about the situation during a podcast appearance with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel. Speaking from his Texas estate—where he’s been recovering from an undisclosed health issue in recent weeks—Sanders reflected on the draft experience. His son, Shedeur, had once been projected as a first-round talent but ultimately fell to the fifth round, where he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns in April.

His middle son, Shilo, was also not drafted but rather signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. However, he made it clear that both of his sons are using their NFL draft disappointments as motivation. The 57-year-old also pointed out that both were “built” for this situation. Sanders took to his Instagram account to share a motivational message for his sons. His caption read as, “Be ready for a new thing that God wants to do thru u. Be available. #CoachPrime”. The message in the picture read as, ‘It’s Monday and we are ready to go. Ready for new challenges, new beginnings, new things. Be willing to accept new ways, new thought processes, and new understanding. When you open your heart for this newness, GOD will fill it with newness.”

FOX Sports insiders explored a range of possible reasons behind Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected slide in the draft. From the deep quarterback class and shifting team needs to lingering questions about his pre-draft interviews, everything was in question. But one theory kept rising above the rest: the Deion factor. Some NFL front offices were reportedly uneasy about the intense spotlight that follows the Sanders name. When your father is “Prime Time,” even routine moments can feel like a production. Colin Cowherd said, “Nobody wants a celebrity backup quarterback,”. But is Deion Sanders the real reason? Well, FOX Sports’ RJ Young doesn’t quite think so.

RJ Young Shows Support Towards the Sanders Family Amidst Floating Rumors

RJ Young shared a broader concern about the latest news. Shedeur Sanders’ surprising drop in the 2025 NFL Draft wasn’t just about his individual performance. It’s tied to a much bigger narrative surrounding the entire Sanders brand. Take it back to draft night. Shedeur, once seen as a lock for the top 10, sat and watched as 143 players were selected ahead of him. When the Cleveland Browns finally called his name in the fifth round, it sent shockwaves through the football world. His talent? Undeniable. His college resume? Impressive. So the lingering question remains whether a player of this caliber was left out just because of his father? RJ Young has the answer for you.

On May 29th, RJ Young didn’t hold back during his Adapt & Respond podcast. He came out swinging—not just at Colin Cowherd, but at anyone pointing fingers at Deion Sanders. With passion and precision, Young defended the Sanders family, pushing back against the wave of criticism and calling out those quick to assign blame where it didn’t belong. He said, “My man’s Colin Cowherd gets out here and says that one of the reasons that Shedeur Sanders slid in the NFL Draft is because his father was talking too much—spent too much time on television talking.”

Young further added, “This is a man that you would have been very happy to have on any television show at FOX or ABC or ESPN or anywhere, because Deion Sanders draws people to him—not the other way around.” Young didn’t just stop there. He called out the hypocrisy at play—how media outlets are quick to celebrate Deion Sanders when his charisma drives ratings, yet just as quick to fault him when NFL teams shy away from the spotlight he brings. That kind of double standard, Young made clear, is something he won’t stand for. It will now be interesting to see how the Sander’s family responds to the whole situation.

