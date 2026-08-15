“I Almost Cried”: Buccaneers Star Reveals How Tom Brady Left Entire Locker Room in Tears During Super Bowl LV

NFL legend Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to a Super Bowl win in that same year. It was after 18 years that the Bucs had won. Apparently, the magic came from TB12’s speech before the game.

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“I almost cried in that speech. I ain’t going to lie,” former Bucs star Leonard Fournette said on 4th & South with Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette.

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Fournette played with Tampa Bay for three seasons from 2020 to 2022, and that is when he crossed paths with Brady. Together, they won Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs and made it to two playoff appearances.

Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs explained in detail the atmosphere that day. The 27-year-old remembered how they were practicing when the banners for the big game were being put up. Former head coach Bruce Arians told them to stop looking at the shenanigans and focus, or they would “be real sorry” for what they focused on instead.

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During the 2020 season, the Bucs were flying high in the offense and defense overall rankings. They were third on offense and eighth on defense. But it was facing the Chiefs that was difficult, since Kansas City had beaten Tampa Bay at their home in Week 12.

The team was filled with questions about their performance. With it being the biggest stage in the NFL, the expectations and doubts were at their peak. But that is when Brady gave his speech and turned it all around.

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“Tom speech, you can’t put it into words. It started off super not mellow, but like his tone, and then just slowly started [going upwards], like he wasn’t yelling, wasn’t screaming, but just going up. I’m getting goosebumps right now, going up, up, up, and then he ends, and it’s like we’re going to win; there was no doubt in my mind that we’re losing,” Wirfs revealed.

This story is developing; stay tuned!