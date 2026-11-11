“If I Can Actually Get Back”: Steve Smith Sr. Makes Move to Break Retirement 9 Years After Last NFL Game

Steve Smith Sr. once walked away from the NFL believing he had reached the point where continuing to play was no longer worth the risk. Now, nearly a decade after his final game, the former wide receiver is testing that decision with a familiar dose of confidence that he once showed on the field.

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Smith posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday showing himself working out in the gym, with a return to the field seemingly on his mind.

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“Well, Reggie, he might suit up. I don’t have to get traded. Give me a couple of weeks; I get in shape,” Smith said. “Got this A&T swag, so I thought I’d work out today. See who can knee my old ass for this playoff run. Let’s go!”

He added a more serious caption, acknowledging that the idea might sound unrealistic but that he wanted to find out what was possible.

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“They say every former athlete is a bit delusional, especially as we get older, but I’ve decided to see if I can actually get back in shape and make something happen. Let’s get to work!”

Steve Smith Sr.’s post has since sparked a debate about a potential return, but the former NFL player hasn’t officially announced a comeback or identified a team. For now, it appears to be a personal fitness challenge rather than a confirmed move toward signing with an NFL franchise.

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Smith last played in the league during the 2016 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He officially filed his retirement letter with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on January 6, 2017, bringing an end to a 16-year career.

The five-time Pro Bowler finished with 1,031 receptions for 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving touchdowns. His receiving yards ranked seventh in NFL history and 6th among wide receivers when he retired.

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Smith was still productive in his final season. At 37, Smith still had plenty left to offer. He finished his final season in Baltimore with 70 catches for 799 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. His retirement was not a decision driven by a drop in production.

Ahead of the Ravens’ season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith said he felt he could keep playing. But he had built a life outside football that he did not want to put at risk.

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“I enjoyed it, but it’s over and done. I know it’s my time,” he said. “People tell me I should play another year and I probably could. But what I’d lose, I’m not willing to risk.”

He had also spoken about the importance of spending more time with his family. His initial plan to retire after the 2015 season had already changed following an Achilles injury, which kept him out for the final nine games that year. He returned for one more season before making the decision official.

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Smith’s final campaign proved that he could still contribute, but his latest workout post does not erase the physical demands of returning after nine years away from the league.

Whether the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver will take things beyond the workout is still unclear. For now, he is back to pushing himself and showing that he isn’t afraid to take on a challenge.