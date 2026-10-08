“I Didn’t Have Maternity Leave”: Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Opens Up About Tough Situation When His Wife Went Into Labor

For Bill Cowher, one of the most difficult weeks of his coaching career came after a painful loss, while his wife was in labor with their third daughter and Cowher was still preparing his defense for the next game. Decades later, the Steelers legend recalled the moment and explained why the idea of maternity leave sounded so foreign to him.

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That remarkable memory resurfaced on Wednesday when Cowher joined The Dan Patrick Show. Cowher was discussing the demands placed on coaches and the sacrifices that come with the profession when he recalled the birth of his daughter.

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“So I guess if that answered your question about maternity leave, I didn’t have a maternity leave. I was doing cards the night before one of the biggest games I had, biggest practices we had was last Friday,” Cowher said on the podcast.

The joke revealed why the moment stayed with him. He was not yet Pittsburgh’s head coach. He was working for Marty Schottenheimer, the coach who had given him his first opportunity in coaching after Cowher’s playing career ended. Schottenheimer gave Cowher his first opportunity with Cleveland in 1985. A few years later, he brought him to Kansas City, where Cowher took over as the team’s defensive coordinator in 1989.

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That story says a lot about where Cowher was at the time. His wife was in labor, but football was still very much on his mind. Cowher also remembered feeling that his position on Schottenheimer’s staff was under pressure. He said he believed his head coach no longer thought he could coach and had brought Joe Collier into the back of the room.

The career Cowher feared losing soon changed dramatically. He remained Kansas City’s defensive coordinator through the 1991 season before the Steelers hired him on January 21, 1992, to replace Chuck Noll. When Cowher took over the Steelers in 1992, the team was coming off a 7-9 season. He quickly changed its direction, leading Pittsburgh to an 11-5 record, the AFC Central title, and the conference’s top playoff seed in his first season.

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Cowher always gave Schottenheimer credit for helping shape his coaching career. At his 2021 Hall of Fame induction, he said Schottenheimer pushed him toward coaching and gave him opportunities he might not have had otherwise.

“First, Marty Schottenheimer, the only head coach I have ever worked for. He taught me how to play into coaching when I had never coached before. He gave me the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator when I had never done it before,” Cowher said.

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Cowher was in Pittsburgh from 1992 through 2006. During those 15 years, the Steelers won eight division titles and made the playoffs 10 times. They reached the AFC Championship Game six times and played in two Super Bowls. The second trip ended with Pittsburgh beating Seattle in Super Bowl XL in February 2006. Cowher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Cowher’s wife Kaye was part of that entire journey. They had three daughters, Meagan, Lindsay, and Lauren. When Kaye passed away in 2010 at 54 after battling cancer, Cowher described her as “the foundation of our family” and said she had been at his side throughout his career and, most importantly, as a parent to their daughters.

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“Kaye was the rock that we could all lean on in the tough times. She was looked up to by so many people, and I cannot say enough about what Kaye meant to our family. Her memory will never be forgotten. We would like to thank everyone who has kept our family in their thoughts and prayers and for those who have reached out to express their condolences. It is clear that Kaye touched a lot of lives.”

Long before the championships and accolades, Cowher was simply a young coach trying to build his career while being there for his family. That night, with his wife in labor and football still demanding his attention, offered an early glimpse of the balancing act that would define his life in the years ahead.