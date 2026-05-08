“I Don’t Concern Myself With Cowboys”: Terrell Owens Doesn’t Hold Back Against Relationship With Jerry Jones

While Terrell Owens will go down in NFL history as one of the greatest wide receivers, his electrifying on-field abilities are only half the story. The veteran wideout has earned a reputation for being one of football’s most outspoken voices, who never shies away from sharing his opinions. Hence, when asked about his time with the Dallas Cowboys, TO didn’t mince any words.

“I couldn’t care less about Jerry Jones,” Terrell Owens said during an interview with Action Network. “I don’t concern myself with the Cowboys. The Cowboys haven’t concerned themselves with me since I left there. That’s speaking of Jerry Jones or anybody really from that organization. The way things ended there with the Cowboys, I couldn’t care less. I have nothing to say about them.”

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Owen’s startling response stems from his tumultuous tenure with the Cowboys, which started in 2006 after a two-year stint with divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. TO signed a 3-year, $25 million deal, including a $5 million signing bonus, with a $5 million first-year salary and shocked the world as he infamously celebrated on the Cowboys’ midfield star as a San Francisco 49er in 2000.

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With both parties moving on from that incident, Owens recorded at least 1,050 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his three seasons with the team, and he also earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors in 2007. But despite this success, TO’s time with the Cowboys came to an abrupt ending, as he was released ahead of the 2009 season. This appears to be the main problem Owens has with Jones, as the Dallas owner’s alleged broken promise of not releasing him.

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“You hear all the speculation, and you talk to the owner of the team, and he reassures you, you’re not going anywhere, and then, out of left field… You get blindsided,” Owens said during an interview with ESPN in 2009.

While it’s clear that TO isn’t a fan of the Cowboys, he once had a similar relationship with his first time in the NFL, the 49ers, who drafted him in the third round of the 1996 NFL draft. Owens, across his eight seasons with the red and gold, still stands second with 592 catches, 8,572 receiving yards, and 81 touchdowns.

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However, in 2003, the Niners and Owens had a harsh falling out in 2004 because of a tumultuous relationship with the team and a contractual dispute where his agent missed a filing deadline, allowing the team to trade him to Baltimore. But now, both parties have made amends, which led to the 49ers honoring him with a statue in the franchise’s Museum.

Hence, when asked about San Francisco’s new signing, Mike Evans, TO shared some advice about how the star receiver can stay healthy.

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Terrell Owens advises Mike Evans ahead of his 49ers stint

The San Francisco 49ers made a statement signing by roping in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans this offseason. While the move was much-celebrated, many criticized the signing because of the 32-year-old’s injury in the 2025 season. Evans suffered significant injuries, missing nine games for the Buccaneers last season.

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He sustained a hamstring strain in Week 2 and a broken collarbone (clavicle) during a Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions. These issues hampered his performance and interrupted his record-breaking 1,000-yard season streak. Hence, when asked to evaluate this move, Terrell Owens issued clear advice for the new Niners wideout.

“Obviously, he’s been battling the hamstring injuries over the last few years with the Buccaneers, and that’s of some concern,” Owens said in an interview with Action Network. “Hopefully, he can do some things in the offseason to eliminate that. It’s usually been late in the season when he’s been hurt, so he has to change up what he’s doing from a training standpoint. Even nutrition.”

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Terrell Owens remains one of the most polarizing figures in NFL history, with strong opinions to match his legendary production. His complicated history with the Cowboys and 49ers defined his legacy off the field, while he continues to offer candid advice to the next generation of receivers like Mike Evans.