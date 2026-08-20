“I Don’t Hate Myself”: Kylie Kelce Reveals Why She Would Never Make Jason Kelce Her Workout Partner

After swiping right on a dating app, content creator Kylie Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have been together for more than a decade. But even after four kids, there is one thing Kylie would never do with her husband.

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A trailer for a new episode of Power Hour with Ilona Maher was obtained by People, where Kylie is seen throwing a wall ball and working out with the Olympic rugby medalist. The one-minute clip gave a glimpse of the Kelce couple’s chemistry as Maher asked Kylie if she had ever worked out with Jason.

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“God, no. I don’t hate myself that much,” Kylie said in the trailer. “I’ve worked out with him a couple of times in our garage.”

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The 34-year-old revealed that she tried a Romanian deadlift in front of Jason and asked him for his honest advice, which she never received.

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Imago February 20, 2026, Milan, Lombardy, Italy: Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were in attendance at the Team United States and Team Slovakia men s Ice hockey, Eishockey semifinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Milan Italy – ZUMAm117 20260220_oly_m117_047 Copyright: xDavidxMcIntyrex

“After a minute of me doing it, I was like, ‘Critique my form,’” Kylie said. “And he was like, ‘I’m gonna be honest, I’m really distracted.’ And I was like, ‘You’re useless.’”

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Jason and Kylie began dating in 2014, when they both swiped right on Tinder. At that time, Kylie did not know that Jason played for the Eagles. The girl gang did some math after they thought he looked familiar, reverse-searched his image on Google, and it matched.

Even though Kylie thought it was “a catfish,” the couple hit it off and posted their first couple photo on social media in 2015, writing, “Thank goodness you swiped right too.”

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According to Jason, “it was love at first sight,” but Kylie says the former center slept on the bar table just 45 minutes into the date because he was so drunk.

Yet somewhere along the crazy ride, while lying about having to take a s**t, Jason proposed to Kylie.

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The two of them were at Kylie’s parents’ house as Jason had to talk to her parents in private without Kylie knowing. So as soon as both of them sat in the car, Jason made an excuse that he had to take a s**t.

“He came back out and I said, ‘Jason, I know you didn’t just go in there and take a s–t, it usually takes you 20 minutes.’ He said, ‘This isn’t the most romantic way to do this and I immediately started crying because I knew what was happening only because he referenced being romantic,” Kylie said in a 2023 New Heights podcast episode.

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The star couple then tied the knot in 2018. Now they have four daughters: Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 1. With the kids and busy schedules, Kylie does not have time to work out with her husband and does not even like it, since their workout styles do not match.

“We’ve lifted a couple of times, but we often have opposite schedules. If we’re both home, one of us will go work out in the gym, and the other person will be with kids. We have to tag team. We’re often ships passing in the night when it comes to working out,” Kylie told Elite Daily in 2024.

“Also, I don’t know that I would want to lift with him frequently. That’s usually his choice of workout. He’s such a stickler about technique. I don’t know that I want to be critiqued by someone who professionally lifted for many, many years.”

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During the Power Hour with Ilona Maher trailer, the Olympic medalist advised that Kylie needs someone who does not objectify her during workouts so she can get an honest response while being critiqued.

However, the content creator gave a quirky reply: “I actually kind of liked it.” Kylie also revealed that she objectifies Jason “1000%” because “have you seen his shoulders?”

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL after the 2023 season, weighing 295 pounds. But he went on a weight loss journey to be more agile and energetic around his kids. To help him stay on track, Kylie introduced a rule requiring him to work out at least three times a week.

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The routine has clearly paid off, as Jason has lost approximately 30 pounds since stepping away from football.

At the end of the day, working out together might not be in the cards for the couple. For Kylie, it is less about shared fitness and more about managing the playful distractions and strict routine Jason brings into the mix. For Jason, it is all about staying healthy and present for his growing family.

And even though Jason has shed pounds post-retirement, you might want to think twice before objectifying the former NFL star, because we already know Kylie doesn’t take that lightly.