“I Don’t Remember”: Browns Legend Joe Thomas Doesn’t Recall Extent of the Brutal Injury That Ended His Record NFL Streak

Joe Thomas played 10,363 straight snaps without ever leaving a game. Then, in 2017 against the Tennessee Titans, a three-yard run ended it all. He went down clutching his left elbow, tore his triceps, and never played another down for the Cleveland Browns. You would expect a moment like that to stay burned into his memory. Yet when Thomas recently watched the clip back, he admitted something surprising.

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“I don’t remember it hurting like that! Best part is when @TaylorLewan77 came to dap me up, and I ran away from him😂,” Joe Thomas posted on X.

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It happened in 2017, in a loss to the Titans, and he watched the video back with plenty of humor.

The moment came midway through the third quarter, with 5:35 left, on a three-yard run by Duke Johnson Jr. Thomas stayed down after the play, clutching his left elbow.

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He was checked on the sideline, then headed to the locker room, and the team said he wouldn’t be coming back. Spencer Drango took over at left tackle. Tests later confirmed that Thomas had torn his triceps.

Coach Hue Jackson made it clear the loss hit him hard.

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“That one’s really personal to me,” he said after the game. “He’s a huge part of what we do, a huge part of this organization. And we’ll see where he is, but obviously, that’s a big blow.”

The crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium gave him a standing ovation as he walked off. Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, an opponent, jogged well over halfway across the field just to pat Thomas on the shoulder.

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Teammate Joel Bitonio, the Browns left guard, put the streak in perspective.

“Just playing 10 years in the NFL is tough to do,” he said. “But to play without being really injured and play every snap is honestly a miracle in its own self. It’s a credit to him, how he works and puts in that time. It’s going to be tough to move on from. He has our support right now.”

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Consider what that 10,363-snap streak actually meant. Since Cleveland made him the third overall pick in the 2007 draft, Thomas had been on the field for every single snap, which the Browns have said is an NFL record. He didn’t just show up, either. He played at a high level on every one of those downs, which is why he is still remembered as the team’s Iron Man.

Thomas always knew the streak would end eventually. He assumed an injury would be the cause, though a triceps tear wasn’t what he pictured. Still, he was at peace with it.

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“I’m definitely proud of the number of plays I was able to put together, getting over that 10,000 milestone and going into my 11th season without missing a play is something I always feel like I’ll be able to hang my hat on and have pride in,” Thomas said. “It’s a violent game. Those types of streaks are always going to come to an end.”

The injury also marked the beginning of the end of his career. On March 14, 2018, Thomas announced his retirement.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the right one for me and my family,” he said. “Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body, and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to.”

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Over 11 seasons, he missed the Pro Bowl only once, in his final year, and only because of that injury. His 10 Pro Bowls in 10 seasons remain a Browns record.

These days, when he looks back, he does so without regret about the injuries and the toll they took, which may be why he can laugh at the footage now.