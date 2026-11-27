Emmitt Smith built his legendary NFL career carrying the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense when it mattered the most. However, even the Pro Football Hall of Famer experienced moments when his body just could not keep up. Looking back at a memorable 1991 matchup against the Washington Redskins, Smith revealed how he was taken for an IV treatment at halftime.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on The Family Business Podcast with Norv and Steph, Emmitt Smith said, “So I run through the back of the end zone, and I’m coming to the sideline. I get to the sideline. I take my helmet off. It all comes out [making the vomiting gesture]. Oh god. And you know what? When that happens, you get weak, and I got so weak. I couldn’t function. And so they end up taking me in by halftime to get an IV.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I go get an IV, get refueled up, and I come back, and I guess when that happens, confidence in running game, confidence in players, all that kind of stuff impacts my mind; I think it impacts the way a coach calls the game.”

The shocking part of Smith’s revelation was how the illness affected his performance even after an explosive start to the game. The former running back explained that he needed medical attention to get more strength and return to the field. But the experience also affected his confidence in the Cowboys’ running game and influenced how the coaching staff approached the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Smith explained what led to that illness.

Fan Ranker Live · 9,299 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

“So we were getting ready to play the Skins, and Daryl Johnston was drinking this Myoplex kind of drink like a almost like a protein shake, and he was doing, I said, ‘So what are you doing?’ He said, ‘I’m doing this. Give me a little bit more energy.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, let me try, too.’ I ain’t never tried before. So I tried before the game,” added Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That junk sat on my stomach like a rock. And so it’s a humid night, Monday night football against the Skins. And I get this one run. And I get up there and cut up on the left side, and I get hit by like three guys, but I spin out of it, and I spin to the open side of the field, and I’m off and running about 75 yards down for a touchdown or something.”

The incident took place on September 9, 1991, when Dallas hosted Washington at Texas Stadium in a Monday Night Football showdown. Smith had already delivered a stunning performance before his setback. He recorded a 75-yard touchdown run. But his health became a major concern as the game continued, leaving the Cowboys without their reliable offensive weapon for stretches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith finished the game with 112 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, with 42 receiving yards. His explosive start was impressive, as he totaled 104 rushing yards in his first five carries. But his production dropped after his health worsened because of the protein shake he had before the game.

Quarterback Troy Aikman acknowledged the impact of losing their running back, while head coach Jimmy Johnson confirmed that Smith had been sick and dehydrated. The team suffered a 33-31 loss to Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Smith was sick after his long run,” Johnson said back then, as per The Baltimore Sun. “He took an I.V. at halftime, but he just wasn’t himself, and that slowed us somewhat.”

The experience was a reminder of how quickly situations change during an NFL game for Smith. This protein shake story offers a glimpse into how his condition affected not only his performance but also the Cowboys’ entire offensive approach.