The rivalry between Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders was built on two players who rarely gave an inch. Rice had to find ways around one of the NFL’s fastest and most difficult cornerbacks, while Sanders had the challenge of slowing down the league’s most productive receiver. Years later, Rice has not softened his description of those battles.

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During an appearance on the LOL Network podcast with Kevin Hart, the San Francisco 49ers legend revisited his feelings about facing Sanders and admitted just how much he disliked going against him.

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“I hated that guy, man. We couldn’t get along. If Deion was on the opposite side, it was going down the next day,” Rice said in the YouTube video. “Deion was one of the fastest defensive backs. I had to double move, triple move up the line of scrimmage. I had to come to the line with a plan.”

The comments capture the competitive tension that defined their matchups. Sanders entered the NFL as Atlanta’s fifth overall pick in 1989 and quickly became one of the league’s premier cover corners.

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Rice, meanwhile, was already building a historic career in San Francisco. Whenever the 49ers faced the Falcons, their individual battle was one of the game’s biggest attractions.

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Rice had good reason to respect the challenge. The two faced each other 10 times, with Rice recording 60 receptions for 1,051 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in those games. Sanders also made his presence felt, picking off four passes during those matchups.

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Rice also recalled that he had a better chance to get away from Sanders when the 49ers called running plays. The receiver felt the cornerback was less interested in taking him on as a blocker, giving him an opportunity to break free.

Despite the heated rivalry, the two eventually shared a locker room. Sanders joined San Francisco as a free agent for the 1994 season after five years in Atlanta. It was the only season they played together, but it ended with a championship.

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Rice caught 112 passes for a league-high 1,499 yards and 13 touchdowns that year, while Sanders recorded six interceptions and returned three for touchdowns. Sanders earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, and the 49ers finished the season by beating the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX. Rice delivered 10 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Their partnership did not last beyond that season. Sanders signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 1995, putting him back on the opposite side of the rivalry. He helped Dallas win Super Bowl XXX, while Rice and the 49ers continued to face him in the NFC.

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The tension between the two was not simply personal animosity. Both were fiercely competitive players who understood the difficulty of facing someone at the top of his position. Rice’s comments also reflect how much preparation Sanders demanded from him.

That mutual respect eventually outlasted their on-field disagreements. Both are now members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Rice inducted in 2010 and Sanders in 2011.

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Their playing careers produced plenty of memorable clashes, but their lone season as teammates gave them a championship to share.