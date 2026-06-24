“I Lost My F—ing Mind”: Quentin Jammer Reveals How Jack Del Rio Left Him Humiliated Before Super Bowl XLVIII

Every NFL fan will remember Super Bowl XLVIII as the Seattle Seahawks showcasing their dominance over the Denver Broncos and defeating them 43-8. It was also the franchise’s first Super Bowl. However, for former cornerback Quentin Jammer, the loss is not the exact reason why he remembers that day. Rather, it was the then-defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s decision that hurt him and left him humiliated.

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“I lost my f***ing mind,” said Quentin Jammer when asked about how it felt to not play in the Super Bowl, via Raw Room on YouTube. “I was ready to go home. I called my wife. I called my mama. I was like, “I’m getting on the plane. I’ll see y’all at home. Like, and they were like, “No, we out here.” Like, I’m not doing now. F*** that. I’m going. I’m leaving ’cause they told me like, then I knew they was f***ing scared to tell me. I forget who they got to tell me like they got.”

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“I found out the day of. … They had, like, Sam [Garnes] tell me. Like, Sam is the assistant DB coach, man.”

Jammer also said that the news was broken to him as the team was riding in the elevator to get to the bus that would take them to the game.

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Jammer had only missed four games in his 11-year-long stint with the Chargers. However, his role in the Broncos team was diminished from the beginning, with the Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles recorded as his first in 2013. He’d made only 14 total tackles during the regular season that year, while Jammer never went less than 40 in the years before his Denver career. Leading up to the Super Bowl in the postseason, the former cornerback was able to add four more.

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John Fox was the head coach of the Broncos that year, but a health issue kept him away for the latter half of the season. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio became the interim head coach. Jammer added later on the podcast that he was “pissed off” that it was best if Del Rio left him alone.

Unfortunately, Jammer’s AFC Championship game ended up being his last. He entered free agency after Super Bowl XLVIII, but no franchise offered him a contract. However, the CB had quite a glorious football career.

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The San Diego Chargers picked him in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played for them for 11 seasons before going to the Denver Broncos in 2013. In 183 games (162 starts), he made 735 tackles, 140 pass deflections, 21 interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. He was named to the San Diego Chargers 50th Anniversary Team.

Jammer added that he wasn’t “mad” about Del Rio’s decision to restrict him from the Super Bowl game, but he enjoyed the Broncos’ loss that night.

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The Broncos got ‘karma’ for their decision, says Quentin Jammer

When asked about his reaction to Denver not making it across the finish line, Quentin Jammer made his opinion clear.

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“I laughed my ass off for a bit,” he said. “I was over it as soon as the ball snapped and hit Peyton Manning upside the head and he jumped out of the back of the end zone. I laughed, and I was pretty much over it after that.

“You know what? That’s karma right there.

There was never a proper reason given behind holding Jammer back for that game. NBC only said that he “struggled down the stretch” for the Broncos that year. In his place, they had Maurquice Cole play, who was signed only days before the AFC Championship game. Cole recorded no stats in the Super Bowl game.

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It was a tough pill to swallow for Quentin Jammer, who came to Denver intending to win a Super Bowl. He said in his introductory press conference in 2013 that there was “[no] better place to go than Denver to have a chance to play for a championship.” Little did he know, that he would fail to achieve this very goal with his new team.