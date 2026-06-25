“I Lost So Much Respect”: Bryce Huff Blames Eagles Staff and Fans for Failed Philadelphia Stint

Bryce Huff is a Super Bowl winner, being part of the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles team. When he was signed by them earlier that year, the hope was that he’d bolster the pass rush and make a bigger name for himself. However, this stint is still a bad memory for the former defensive end.

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“It’s cool to say I was part of a Super Bowl-winning team, but I didn’t play. I mean, I was a healthy scratch, and I didn’t play for the second half of the season, you know?” Huff said on the Caps Off Podcast. “And the way that went down, me finding out that I wasn’t playing, I just lost so much respect for the people involved in that.

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Huff spent only one season with the Eagles after signing a three-year, $51.1 million contract. He’d come to Philadelphia after recording 10 sacks with the Jets the year prior. While Huff functioned mostly as a situational role player earlier in his career, it looked like he was going to be a full-fledged starter with the Eagles.

However, the Eagles had something different in mind. He played sparingly during the regular season and even missed time because of a wrist injury. Huff tried to fight through the injury and continued to play, but his snap count dramatically decreased. He never got back to form; the only game where Huff recorded his highest numbers (three total tackles) was in the regular season finale against the New York Giants, as the starters were rested.

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Imago Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; =Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) looks on after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bryce Huff was made inactive for the Super Bowl, a stinging reminder that the glint of the ring cannot hide. Looking back, Huff never had a good feeling about his Eagles stint from the get-go.

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“[From the] OTAs honestly, I knew it was kind of off,” he said.

According to Huff, all Philadelphia was doing in practice that time was dropping into coverages and learning more about them. There was nothing much being done about pass-rushing. But defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said in July 2024 that Huff still needed to get “more proficient” at stopping the run. That negative outlook on his future brought more damage.

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“The fans ate it up. Like they just lost it,” Huff added. “Like me being like an undrafted guy, never having people talk to me about whatever. Fans were always supportive in New York. … Everybody’s just like grilling me before we even put pads on. Like, bro, what are we on right now?”

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The fan sentiment only grew later when Huff revealed that he wanted a trade early on in his lone year with the Eagles. Following the season, both parties got their wins, with Huff being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 30 tackles and four sacks with them in the 2025 season. However, in March this year, the defensive end announced his retirement.

Although Huff’s lone season technically ended on a good note, his overall experience was most probably one that he would like to forget.