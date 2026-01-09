“I’m Just Dating Around”: When Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Alix Earle Confirmed Stance on Public Relationships

Tom Brady‘s retirement playbook seems to include a lot of public appearances, but it’s his rumored connection to influencer Alix Earle that has everyone revisiting her past comments on love and relationships. A resurfaced interview from 2023 is now going viral, where Earle laid out a dating rule, putting her alleged link with the notoriously private Brady in a new light. And her words may reveal just how different their worlds are.

“I’m just dating around, having fun,” said Alix Earle on the Howard Stern Show. “Nothing serious.”

Considering her remarks, she may not be down for a serious relationship yet, including with the former New England Patriots player. Furthermore, Brady is reportedly not looking for anything serious either, following his highly publicized divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2022.

The social media influencer also mentioned some famous personalities who slid into her DM. When asked about the ages of the celebrities reaching out to her, the influencer confirmed, “Some are older. 40s.” When the host asked whether she would be open to dating a man in his 40s, she affirmed, “I’m a personality person.”

Given that Brady is 48, and she hasn’t ruled out dating a man in his 40s, it further fuels the dating speculation. Before the NFL legend, Earle had a history of dating NFL and MLB athletes who were older than her.

Alix Earle dated MLB star Tyler Wade for a brief period in 2022. They were together for only three months and had a six-year age difference. A few months into their split, the social media star started seeing NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, the former Miami Dolphins receiver who is now with the Houston Texans. Berrios was five years older than her, and the couple had recently parted ways, following which she was seen getting cozy with Tom Brady at a New Year’s Eve party.

Alix Earle’s dating history gives context to the Tom Brady age-gap speculation

Alix Earle’s openness toward dating older men isn’t new. In April 2024, she shared an interesting story on Jake Shane’s “Therapuss” podcast.

“He was like 45 when I was 20,” Earle said while talking about a romance from her college days when they had an astounding 25-year age difference. She also added, “Sometimes I love an old man.”

Due to her liking older men, they hit it off almost immediately at the New Year’s Eve party. According to reports, Earle and Brady were introduced through mutual friends. They looked comfortable chatting and shaking legs on the dance floor, while she was seen cozily running her hand through the former QB’s back.

For a high-profile personality like Tom Brady, it’s not new to be linked to much younger women. In 2025, he was linked to dating twenty years younger Sydney Sweeney after they were spotted at Jeff Bezos’ wedding, but the speculation turned out to be false. Shortly after his divorce, he was reportedly seeing Irina Shayk, who was nine years his junior.

As things stand, the Tom Brady and Alix Earle chatter remains speculation, largely driven by social media. Neither party has confirmed anything, proving that the former Patriots star’s personal life continues to draw as much attention as his legendary career, especially when age gaps enter the conversation.