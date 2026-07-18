“I Only Had One Leg”: Robert Griffin III Holds Mike Shanahan Responsible for Infamous Game That Ruined His Career

The image of Robert Griffin III collapsing on the FedEx Field turf remains one of the most haunting scenes in NFL history. The Washington Redskins drafted the quarterback in the 2012 season under HC Mike Shanahan. While he had high hopes for a decade-long career in the NFL, fate had other plans. An injury during the 2012 season Wildcard Playoff game completely altered his career trajectory. And now, years later, Griffin is taking a sly dig at the people responsible.

“Preparing for my Netflix documentary about why they kept running me when I had only 1 leg against Seattle in 2012,” wrote Griffin in an Instagram video.

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After racking up 3,200 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 15 regular-season games, RGIII entered the 2012 Wildcard Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks in his rookie season. Yet Griffin’s consistency earned the confidence of Shanahan and his staff. But the career-altering disaster didn’t start in that game. Instead, it began a month earlier.

During the Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 9, 2012, Griffin was hit by Ravens DE Haloti Ngata, resulting in a Grade 1 LCL sprain. Eventually, he sat out for the Week 15 clash against the Cleveland Browns. But Griffin returned for the final two weeks of the regular season wearing a knee brace.

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During the playoff game against the Seahawks, Griffin’s knee was still a ticking time bomb, and yet, the then-rookie signal-caller started. During the opening quarter, Griffin awkwardly planted his foot on a throw-on-the-run and re-aggravated his sprained knee. As the game progressed, Griffin could barely move. Despite a backup in Kirk Cousins on the sideline, head coach Mike Shanahan kept Griffin on the field.

With a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Washington trailing 21-14, Robert Griffin III tried to field a low snap from center Will Montgomery near his own 4-yard line. But as he bent down and planted his right foot to grab the ball, his right knee bent completely inward at an unnatural angle and buckled entirely without anyone touching him.

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Griffin collapsed at FedEx Field and was forced to limp off the field. Days later, the official diagnosis revealed a completely torn ACL, LCL, and meniscus. With that, Griffin’s career trajectory somewhat changed.

In the 2012 season, Robert Griffin III’s zone reading and speed made him stand out. However, after injury, he lacked the explosive first step, lateral cutting ability, and elite straight-line speed. As a result, the coaches transitioned him into a pocket passer. And after the 2013 season, he never became a regular starter for Washington, or even for Cleveland and Baltimore.