“I Really Struggled”: Giants Legend, Now Italian Football League’s Commissioner, Makes Honest Admission on NFL Setbacks

Justin Pugh came into the NFL with a great reputation from Syracuse. He was the highest drafted offensive lineman from the University since Bob Fleck in 1954. However, like everyone, even he had a welcome to the league moment, which came in his rookie season itself. However, Pugh moved on and took the positives from those early career learnings to transform his career.

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“Honestly, my rookie year wasn’t great,” said Justin Pugh on the Ross Tucker Podcast on X. “Me, Lane, Luke Joeckel, Eric Fisher, we all struggled. Go back and look, I made the all-rookie team over all those guys. I was the All-Rookie team after my first year, over, I think, even Lane. I think it was me and maybe Eric Fisher were All-Rookie. A lot of tackles struggled early in their careers. I really struggled where I went the other way. My second year was the year that I played against the Birds. And in Philly and had like four sacks. And I told this to someone, like the backup white D lineman were getting sacks.

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“That’s how, you know, you’re having a bad game. When, like the try-hard white guys, you know, Connor Barwin, he was a starter. Like I, you’re going to give up sacks to the starters, but the guy, I don’t even know who the guy’s names were. No offense. They’re probably, they’re obviously really good players. We lose 38, nothing. Victor Cruz blows his knee out or patellar tendon. That was a bad one. So my second year is where I started to like not take the next step, where obviously some of those other guys continue to progress. And ultimately that’s why I moved to guard.”

The Giants picked Pugh during the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He started his NFL career as an offensive tackle. Pugh struggled in the first few games, as the Giants went on a six-game losing streak. During Week 3, they lost 38-0 to the Carolina Panthers, and Pugh had only 53 offensive snaps in that game. It was the lowest for him in his rookie season.

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However, as the season progressed, the offensive guard got his form back. He wrapped up his rookie season with 1,027 offensive snaps and 57 special teams snaps. He also had 644 pass block snaps, allowing 43 hurries, giving up five sacks, and three hits. Despite a shaky start, he made it to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2013.

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Despite the accomplishment, it was evident that a lot of work had to be done. In his rookie season, quarterback Eli Manning was sacked 39-times, which was a career-high number for him at that time. Having seen what had gone down, the six-foot-five and 311-pounder then moved to offensive guard.

“I’m embracing it,’’ Pugh said. “I want to be the best left guard I can be and help produce for this team.

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This was even before the season had started. But numbers proved that it was a successful move. By the end of the 2015 season, he ranked ninth among the offensive guards, with PFF rating him 86.7. He went on to play two more seasons with the Giants before signing a five-year, $45 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals. He played for them from 2018 until the end of the 2022 season.

During the 2022 season, he suffered a major setback when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee during Week 6. Following that, he returned to the field in 2023 after rejoining the Giants before retiring in the summer of 2025.

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Pugh wrapped up his NFL career with 132 games, while starting in 131 of them. He played 8,183 offensive snaps and 386 special teams snaps. toggling between playing as a right tackle and left guard. Even after his retirement, he is making a meaningful difference to the game of football internationally as the Italian Football League Commissioner.

Justin Pugh’s venture in Italy could push the NFL to the international stage

Three months after a big private U.S.A. firm made a big investment in Mexico’s American football league, it was announced that former Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh was selected as the Commissioner of Italian Football. Rather than just a new chapter in his career, many believe it to be the NFL’s way of turning American Football into a global phenomenon. Initially, Pugh was an investor in the league. After an open-ended arrangement, he agreed to the role of commissioner to improve the IFL while creating more ties to the NFL.

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It was a joint decision of the team owners and the Italian Federation of American Football to appoint Pugh. The IFL came into existence 48 years ago, and the first champions were crowned in 1980. Since then, the sport has gained significant traction in Italy. Pugh operates from the United States of America, working closely with the Chief Operating Officer, Edoardo Cammi, who will handle day-to-day operations, and the Chief Business Officer, Andrea Fimiani.

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“It’s an ambassador, strategic advisory role,” Pugh told Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer. “I’m on calls every week. I’m in the group chat with the teams, the owners, and CEO, and some others. We’re speaking daily. Part of my job is building bridges between the U.S. and Italy, and because of that, it obviously makes more sense to be stateside. But I’ll be over for all the major games and major events outside of football season.”

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Moreover, the NFL is yet to tap into the Italian market. They have never hosted a game in Italy, despite having started the trend of international games almost two decades ago. Also, with flag football being the latest sport to be played in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it could be great for IFL to finally find its footing in the European market.

“All those incentives never existed in NFL Europe,” Pugh said. “That was subsidized by the teams. Now, you can subsidize with the actual capitalistic market that is college football and dollars that are being spent to support these Olympic programs.”

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It has only been three months since Justin Pugh was appointed as the Commissioner of Italian Football. He and the NFL have high hopes for the IFL. They have devised the path they want to follow. Now, it remains to be seen how well they execute everything, considering the Los Angeles Olympics are only a couple of years away.