“I See Why They Kept Him Out of the Hall of Fame”: Bill Belichick Lambasted by Ex-NFL Player Over Baffling Decision

Week 1 of the college football regular season is underway, and Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels are facing the TCU Horned Frogs in the opening game. This means opinions and takes are all set to hit all over X. Former NFL nose tackle Breiden Fehoko joined in this discourse and went straight for the jugular on one of Belichick’s in-game decisions.

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“Bill Belichick kicking from the 2 but going for it 4th & 7 from the 27. I see why they kept him out of the Hall of Fame,” Fehoko wrote in a now-deleted X post.

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In a post, which has now been deleted, Breiden Fehoko seemingly raised questions about Bill Belichick’s decision when his team played it safe by kicking a field goal on 4th down from the opponent’s 2-yard line, but later took a bigger risk by going for the first down on 4th-and-7 from the 27.

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While the reason or strategy behind the decision is unclear, Fehoko seemingly took this as an opportunity to poke fun at Belichick.

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Bill Belichick stands as arguably one of the most standout NFL coaches. He stands second (333) to Don Shula, who holds the record for most wins (347) as head coach in the league. And all of these wins for Belichick came while leading two franchises: the Cleveland Browns (36-44 regular season record) and the New England Patriots (266-121 regular season record).

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Belichick’s stint with the Patriots is what raised his stardom and built his stature. After all, he led the franchise to six Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII), nine AFC Conference titles (most in NFL history), and 17 division titles.

Not just that, legends like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman are some of the former NFL players who were molded under Belichick’s leadership. Yet, during the 2026 Hall of Fame (HOF) voting, Belichick was overlooked when it came to receiving the prestigious nomination.

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After spending 49 consecutive seasons as a coach in the NFL, Bill Belichick left the league in January 2024 after his term with the New England Patriots. To become eligible for the HOF, Belichick had to wait for one season. Hence, for the 2026 ceremony in Canton, the former NFL coach was eligible to be inducted.

However, in order to join the esteemed club, Belichick had to secure 40 out of 50 votes from the selection committee, which he couldn’t. As a result, there was an immediate backlash following his snub.

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Upon hearing the news, even a puzzled Belichick reportedly asked an associate, “Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?”

For someone like Bill Belichick, Breiden Fehoko’s latest comment about his in-game decision for the Tar Heels, a team that Belichick joined in 2025 as the head coach, while linking it as a reason for his Hall of Fame snub, is like rubbing salt into a wound.

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However, Fehoko quickly retracted and deleted the comment while Belichick is still managing the 2026 college football season opener game of the North Carolina Tar Heels against the TCU Horned Frogs.