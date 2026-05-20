“I Started to Drift”: Falcons Legend Michael Vick Drops Raw Confession on His NFL Downfall

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Vick entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001

Vick dedicates his early success to a strict routine rooted in faith, humility, and personal discipline

Vick has partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to speak against dogfighting

In 2001, quarterback Michael Vick was all over the headlines after the Atlanta Falcons picked him up at overall No. 1. Despite enjoying a great first few seasons, his form declined over the years. Destined for greatness, Vick wrapped up his career with only 22,464 passing yards in 13 years. Now, years later, the former quarterback opened up on what went wrong during his professional years.

“My biggest faith moment was just continuously asking God to bless me with an opportunity to play in the NFL,” said Michael Vick on The Messy Middle podcast. “And it’s like my greatest example I can ever give. Alright, so what are you going to give up? I’m like, do the right things, do my best in school, listen to my mom, my dad. Be on time. You know, try to understand discipline. You know, don’t drink, don’t smoke. Be squeaky clean. Continue to like, try to learn about faith in God.

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“Did all of those things, became the number one pick. A couple of years later, I made it back to the original conversation side. The conversation started when I made it, year 4 or 5, I started to drift. The humility and all that was gone. Faith was gone. Not gone, but it wasn’t being practiced. And so I slipped, and then I landed where I landed. And I had to regain all that to come back stronger, to be able to accomplish, to continue the journey. That’s what it is.”

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Vick was a man of faith and tried to do everything right. He had a routine that he followed since college, and it helped him become the No. 1 pick during the 2001 draft. Fresh out of Virginia Tech, the former QB spent the first year as a backup. He earned the starting role in his second year and retained it till 2006.

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Unfortunately, tragedy struck after 2006. It was during this time that his faith started to falter. Vick was found guilty of running an illegal interstate dog-fighting ring. He pleaded guilty to federal and state charges and went on to serve a 23-month federal prison sentence. It seemed the fame and success took over his faith and humility, forcing him to lead a different path.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended him indefinitely, leading him to lose all his endorsements, a $130 million contract with the Falcons, and led to bankruptcy later on. The former No. 1 pick hit rock bottom, pushing everyone to assume that it was the end. But after spending nearly two years in prison, he returned to the league.

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The Philadelphia Eagles offered him a one-year contract in 2009, and he returned to the gridiron in Week 3 of the 2009 season against the Kansas City Chiefs. The following year, he recorded 3,018 passing yards and 21 touchdowns with a 62.6% pass completion rate. It earned him a fourth Pro Bowl selection and NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. He also helped the franchise win the division title.

Vick spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as a backup quarterback for the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, before officially hanging up his cleats in 2017. Although the Falcons legend had a massive downfall, he pulled himself up and has been working on redeeming himself ever since.

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Michael Vick is redeeming himself through various off-the-field ventures

Following his release from prison, Michael Vick has been actively working for animal rights advocacy and community mentorship. Vick partnered up with the Humane Society of the United States to speak out against dogfighting. The former Falcoms player lobbied lawmakers to pass animal cruelty legislation, including the Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act.

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Having seen both the highs and lows of life, Vick has decided to help younger athletes choose the right paths for themselves. He promotes humility and accountability and mentors at-risk youth to make decisions that help them avoid the pitfalls of the environment.

Last year, he shifted his focus to coaching. Norfolk State hired him as their head coach in 2025. Despite a 1-11 record, he still serves as the HC at the college program. Through these small steps, Vick is trying to redeem himself for his past crimes.

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The former quarterback once ordered the killing of the “loser dogs,” and that is something that he will have to live with forever. But he has made significant steps in making things right.