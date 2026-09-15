“I Want to Cry”: Jim Kelly’s Wife Gets Emotional After Bills Legend’s Heartfelt Statement

Jim Kelly never wanted to play for the Buffalo Bills. He’d made it clear to his agent that he wouldn’t go to Buffalo, Minnesota, or Green Bay. His disdain was such that when Buffalo picked him 14th overall in the 1983 draft, he moaned, ‘No,’ and dropped his head in disappointment. A meeting with Bills’ president Pat McGroder almost convinced him to join, but a phone call from Chicago Blitz’s (USFL) Bruce Allen made him change course, and he signed with the Houston Gamblers in 1983.

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But when the USFL collapsed in 1986, Buffalo still held Kelly’s rights and made him the highest-paid NFL player at the time with a five-year, $8 million deal. Expecting resistance from the fanbase, Kelly walked into Highmark Stadium (then known as Rich Stadium) to an electric atmosphere.

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Even though he couldn’t win a Super Bowl for the Bills, Rich Stadium became an inseparable part of his career. With that stadium now replaced by the new Highmark Stadium, Jim Kelly penned a heartfelt tribute to the hunting grounds that made him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks of his time.

“A lot of memories were made in this stadium over the years! I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to play here, especially alongside some incredible teammates who became brothers.

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“The games, the fans, the wins, the tough ones, and everything in between- this place will always hold a special place in my heart. Can’t wait for this season in our new home and all the new memories that will be made there. GO BILLS! See y’all Thursday! 🏈👍🏻”

Even Jim’s wife, Jill Kelly, got a little emotional reminiscing about her husband’s journey in that stadium when Jim posted his tribute.

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“Why do I want to cry right now. 🥲” Jill commented underneath Jim’s post.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl XXV Jan 27, 1991 Tampa, FL, USA FILE PHOTO Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly 12 carries the ball against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. The Giants defeated the Bills 19-20. Tampa Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xUSAxTODAYxSportsx 8861406

Rich Stadium – Ralph Wilson Stadium – New Era Field – Bills Stadium – Highmark Stadium. The now-demolished, former home of the Bills had seen its identity change multiple times over half a century, and the quarterback who never wanted to be in Buffalo has cheered for his team through it all, including four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, alongside six divisional championships.

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But all great chapters come to an end, and for Jill and Jim Kelly, it’s just as important to be a part of the new story the Bills are writing for themselves. Jim was front and center for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Highmark Stadium back in June, where he’d delivered a positive message for the Bills Mafia and their new home.

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“It’s going to be special, not only for the players, but imagine the fans in there, how crazy and wild and loud they’re going to get,” Kelly had said. “And that’s what I’m looking forward to. I want to see how loud this stadium can get. And from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be unbelievable, but I don’t expect anything less.”

Now, Buffalo has already hosted two preseason games at the new stadium, winning both of them. But the September 17th home opener against the Detroit Lions (Week 2) will be the first regular-season game here, and Jim Kelly, alongside Jill and the rest of their family, will be there to cheer on the team that patiently waited for Kelly to join them for three years.