Even after all these years, one incident still stays fresh in Terrell Owens’ mind. During a 49ers game against the Broncos, an unexpected incident took place that made Bill Romanowski the dirtiest player Owens had ever played against.

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“Bill Romanowski, I remember in the San Francisco game, and I was, I was more upset than probably, than JJ, who, who literally spit in his face, man,” Terrell Owens said on the Get To The Point Podcast.

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“… This is like, he in his face and he did it. Bro, I was so greased. I was so mad. I wanted to fire off on Bill Romanowski.”

During the December 15, 1997, game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, Bill Romanowski spat in J.J. Stokes’ face. The incident started when someone grabbed Stokes during a pileup. Stokes believed Romanowski was responsible and confronted him after getting up. Romanowski then spat in his face. The NFL fined Romanowski $7,500.

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Terrell Owens witnessed the incident.

“But he didn’t,” Owens said back in 1997. “And J.J. was screaming at him, like, ‘I know you saw that,’ and (the referee) was just looking dumbfounded at me. Like ‘I didn’t see it,’ or ‘I saw it, but I’m not going to do anything.’ I don’t know if he saw it or not, but the reality of it is he spit in the man’s face. Everyone else saw it.”

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Owens also praised Stokes for handling the situation calmly.

“That took a lot of courage not to do something, and that’s a reflection on J.J., and the type of person he is,” Owens added. “I just felt that (Romanowski) should have been fined more.”

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Even Romanowski took responsibility for his actions after the incident.

“I hold myself accountable for my actions,” Romanowski said. “What I did was dead wrong, and I’m sorry for it, and it’s never going to happen again.”

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During his career, Romanowski was regarded as one of the dirtiest players in the league. He landed a hit on former Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins, which broke his jaw, and was fined $20,000. He also kicked former fullback Larry Centers in the head and was ejected from the game and fined for the move. He also infamously landed a dangerous hit on Marcus Williams in 2003, which forced the latter to retire.

“I’ve done things on a football field I’m not proud of, but I always tried to hold myself accountable,” he said in 2011, per the NFL’s official website.

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Per SFGate, Romanowski was not liked by his teammates when he was in San Francisco (his stint did not overlap with that of Owens). Per Examiner beat writer John Crumpacker, Romanowski landed a dangerous hit on Jerry Rice. Harris Barton got on Romanowski immediately.

The former linebacker, in a column for The Players’ Tribune, also recalled a similar incident involving Roger Craig in practice, forcing the latter to even curse at Romanowski.

“I got in his face, helmet to helmet. “Get ready, because I’m bringing it all day,” I yelled,” he wrote. “I was practically foaming at the mouth, taking myself to a dark place for the sport I loved. Roger looked at me, this young linebacker with a crazy look in his eyes, a little stunned. I think he thought I had lost it. The thing is, I hadn’t lost it.”

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Romanowski was still part of some great squads in his career. He won two Super Bowls with the 49ers and two with the Denver Broncos. But that vicious attitude makes up most of his legacy. That is why, even years later, the incident involving J.J. Stokes is still being discussed all these years later.