“I Was Lowkey Pissed Off”: Ex-Chiefs Star Calls Out Harsh Treatment Before Forced Trade to Rams

Essentials Inside The Story This former cornerback opens up about a sudden exit he never wanted

Tension, expectations, and decisions changed everything

A new Chiefs-Rams deal brings back echoes of that moment

Although the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most successful teams in the recent past, succeeding under head coach Andy Reid isn’t for everyone. Such was the case for a certain former Chiefs star, who won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2015 but was traded away in just two years. Reflecting on this time, the two-time Pro Bowler revealed how frustrated he was when he was informed about a move.

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“I didn’t really want to go. I didn’t want to go no where,” former Chiefs first-round cornerback Marcus Peters said. “I didn’t ask for no trade. I didn’t do anything. I was in LA, and I got a call from my agent saying, ‘Hey, you might be getting traded’. I was low-key pissed off because I didn’t want to go no where, just be honest. I love playing ball in KC. I love coming into Arrowhead Stadium and being able to perform it. That’s why you got my best out there.”

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Marcus Peters was drafted 18th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft and had a brilliant start to his career by winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award after recording 60 combined tackles (53 solo), eight interceptions, 26 pass deflections, and two touchdowns in 16 games. He also secured All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods.

He would keep up this production in the following two seasons in Kansas City, until he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, receiving a fourth-round pick at the 2018 NFL Draft and a second-round pick at the 2019 NFL Draft. During his 45 games with the Chiefs (2015-17), he had 19 career interceptions, 2 of which he took to the house, and 55 passes defensed.

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However, his exit from Kansas City was caused by his non-football actions. The Chiefs suspended him after he threw a flag he received into the stands and then returned to the Kansas City sideline without a proper uniform. He was also involved in shouting matches with assistant coaches and calling an expletive at a fan behind the bench at Arrowhead Stadium. He also disappointed Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt for not standing during the national anthem.

Despite Peters’s desire to play for the Chiefs, his time was up in Kansas City, with GM Brett Veach deeming the move best for the team.

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“After a thorough evaluation of our roster, we decided it was in the best interest for us and for Marcus to move in different directions,” Veach said, as per the Chiefs website. “We appreciate Marcus’ contributions to our football team and wish him the best of luck as he continues his playing career.”

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But Peters had a different version to tell, as, according to his perspective, the Chiefs’ actions were disproportionate and unfair.

“I have some mixed feelings about KC. Most importantly, when I just was young, I was 22 coming into the league with a lot of money. But a whole lot of expectations that I fully exceeded. But I don’t think I was ever really just given a chance to settle, though. When I was trying to settle because I had so much other stuff, leaving baggage, coming from college, they never really allowed for me to ease in.”

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This wasn’t the first time Peters felt “pissed off” due to a trade. Later, when the Rams decided to trade him in October 2019, the cornerback said, “Right before I left, I just went up there and just told you everybody, ‘Hey, thank you.’ You feel me? I know there were some things that were questionable when I first got left from K.C. to get there. And I just told them, ‘Thank you for just believing and trusting in me in the locker room to just be myself.'”

He further continued about his Rams’ departure: “F–k them. That’s how I was feeling and I’m still feeling like that because I felt disrespected in the sense of yeah, y’all can trade me. That’s a part of the business. But two minutes after that you bring in another guy. Who do the same sh-t I do, maybe a little bit different. And if we play this compare game, I’d do a little bit more. That sh-t was disrespectful to me.”

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The Rams traded CB Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for LB Kenny Young and a 2020 draft pick.

Even though the Marcus Peters trade happened eight years ago, the Chiefs and Rams fans had a sense of deja vu this offseason. The rekindling of the earlier trade occurred when the front offices of both teams made a similar deal prior to the 2026 season.

Rams and Chiefs bring back memories of Marcus Peters’ deal after Trent McDuffie trade

Like in March 2018, the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs made a blockbuster deal involving a star cornerback. The Sean McVay-coached side sent a package of four draft picks, including the 2026 No. 29 overall pick, a 2026 fifth-rounder, a 2026 sixth-rounder, and a 2027 third-rounder in exchange for All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie.

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Like Marcus Peters, the Chiefs drafted McDuffie, who was an integral part of their defense. He also secured two All-Pro nods while adding two Super Bowl rings to his resume.

While adding Peters helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl, where they suffered defeat against the New England Patriots, it will be interesting to see how this works out for the franchise in the 2026 season. On the other hand, up front, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga signed with the Chiefs after exiting the defending AFC champion Patriots.