“I Worry for Him”: 49ers Legend Steve Young Offers Help to Brandon Aiyuk Amid WR’s Troubling Behavior

Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t stayed much away from the spotlight in the last few months. From contract disputes, an arrest warrant, and a feud with a former teammate, the 28-year-old WR has become a huge topic of discussion this offseason. Amid all that, concern is growing around Aiyuk’s well-being, and now one of the biggest names in 49ers history, Steve Young, is getting involved.

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“I worry for him,” Young said to reporters on Friday. “I feel like I want to reach out and help. This is beyond football, feels like. And it just feels like we need to not make it about football right now.”

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The concerning activities around Brandon Aiyuk started last July. After enduring a season-ending tear of his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver was supposed to attend mandatory rehab sessions and team meetings. But when Aiyuk failed to complete the obligations, it seemingly created a rift with the franchise.

In return, the 49ers voided roughly $27 million in contract guarantees for the 2026 season. For someone like Aiyuk, who was recovering from a severe injury, contract guarantees were essential for his finances. Hence, San Francisco’s decision seemingly didn’t bode well with their veteran wide receiver. As a result, he ghosted the franchise stakeholders.

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As it seemed, Aiyuk hoped for a move away from the 49ers. He went on a tirade against them on social media. From calling them “mad” and “stupid” to confirming never to step inside the San Francisco 49ers building, the rant had it all. But it also clarified his dislike of the franchise. However, amid that, he also got caught up in another incident.

For a December 2025 incident of overspeeding in his Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office in California issued a warrant of arrest for a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speeding. But that isn’t where the troubles around Brandon Aiyuk this offseason stop. While throwing shade against the 49ers, he also sparked interest in joining the Washington Commanders.

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Jayden Daniels, who was Aiyuk’s teammate at Arizona, is the Commanders’ franchise quarterback. Hence, he hoped to play in the 2026 season with Daniels & Co. But of late, even the bond that the two former Arizona State University players shared seemed to have been hampered. And it all started with a moment while attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Austria.

The Commanders’ QB was enjoying the match when a heckler arrived and screamed “F— Brandon Aiyuk!” directly at Daniels. However, instead of defending his close friend, Daniels simply smiled and laughed at the heckler’s comments. It fumed the 28-year-old WR, and he lashed out against his former teammate. In retaliation, Daniels seemingly cut ties with Aiyuk.

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So, these antics and behavior of Aiyuk may have disturbed Steve Young, who played 13 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and won three Super Bowls. As a result, he seemingly wants to help the 28-year-old WR.