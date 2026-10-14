“I Wouldn’t Talk About It”: Tony Dungy Refuses to Address Bill Belichick’s HOF Snub After NBC Firing

In his first ballot to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Bill Belichick needed 40 out of 50 votes. But when he failed to meet the threshold, the NFL community went into a frenzy. Fans began asking why someone with eight Super Bowls couldn’t enter Canton. In due time, the fingers began pointing at Belichick’s former rival, Tony Dungy, who was one of the names rumoured to have helped block the former Patriots coach from the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.

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However, Dungy has consistently refused to discuss his votes. During his appearance on The Sage Steele Show, Dungy took a strong stand of his beliefs about revealing whether he voted in favor of Belichick or not.

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“Because I wouldn’t talk about it, and I haven’t talked about it, and I’m not going to,” Dungy told Sage Steele. “Everybody thinks Bill should have gotten in. There were 50 people that voted. And that was the process, and I’ve always said I stood with the voters.

“That’s how we voted under the rules that we had. And again, those same votes, had it been under the old rules, he would have gotten in. So, I look at it and say, ‘I don’t know why everybody is looking at the voters?’”

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Back in February 2026, Dungy even received hate from ESPN’s Michael Kay for not talking about his vote. Kay claimed that if he were NBC, he’d “fire him on the spot.” However, Dungy remained adamant in his take.

His reason is simple. When he entered the voting committee, he took an oath not to discuss any debates or incidents that happen in the committee. Dungy claimed that he wouldn’t put his teammates under the bus by revealing who they voted for.

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Earlier this year, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio listed the rules from the Selectors Code of Conduct that the selectors need to follow. To his surprise, nothing prohibited the voters from revealing their votes after the Hall of Fame announcements. He also noted that multiple voters have talked about their votes in the past.

By refusing to reveal his vote, Dungy has simply invited more speculation about him being one of the 40 voters who chose someone other than Bill Belichick. But that doesn’t mean Dungy doesn’t believe Belichick can get into Canton.

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“I think he’ll get in,” Dungy confessed. “And I know everybody has made a big thing about the first ballot. Well, Vince Lombardi didn’t get in on the first ballot. Being a Hall of Famer, I can tell you that it doesn’t matter if you go in on the first ballot or not. Once you get in, you feel good about the process.”

According to Dungy, having just 50 people vote to induct multiple entities into the Hall of Fame will ultimately leave someone behind. To make things worse, the voting in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is pretty secretive. So, the fans have no way to know how many votes Belichick got in his first ballot.

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On the other hand, Bill Belichick’s success has brought its share of critics, but Tony Dungy has been especially vocal in his criticism of the former Patriots coach.

Even during the 2007 Spygate controversy, Dungy repeatedly called out Belichick and New England. He continued to take shots at Belichick after joining NBC as an analyst. One notable instance came in 2009, when Belichick’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 against the Colts failed. Indianapolis took advantage and rallied to win the game.

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In the league, Dungy and Belichick faced each other regularly during the height of the Colts-Patriots rivalry. Dungy finished with a 5-5 record against Belichick in the regular season, while the Patriots won three Super Bowls during Dungy’s coaching tenure. So, the rivalry isn’t new.

It’s worth noting that Dungy’s refusal to reveal his vote isn’t synonymous with him dismissing Belichick’s greatness. Regardless of the first-ballot drama, the legendary coach’s eight Super Bowl rings, according to many, will eventually lead him to Canton in the future.