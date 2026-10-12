“I Wouldn’t Want to Get Slapped by Him”: Rob Gronkowski Admits He Wouldn’t Dare Fight Patriots Legend Out of Fear

Rob Gronkowski sat beside UFC’s social media expert, Nina Marie Daniel, and watched the action at Power Slap 23. The former New England Patriots tight end seemingly enjoyed his time, and his reactions went viral on social media.

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But during his recent appearance on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, the sportscaster asked him to name the one guy that he played against in the NFL that Gronkowski wouldn’t go slap-fighting against. And Gronkowski had a 6’6” tall, 335-pound giant in mind.

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“I would say Marcus Cannon,” the former tight end replied. “He was our left tackle on the New England Patriots for quite some time. He’s from Texas as well. So, he’s a big, big man. He’s a bad man as well. And he’s one of the strongest I’ve ever been around. He squatted over 600 pounds plenty of times. He’s got that size and stability to just wind up and boom, just slap you across the face. And he’s got massive hands as well. Marcus Cannon is one guy I would not want to get slapped by (him).”

Cannon spent around 10 years in New England and played 120 games for the Patriots. With Cannon as the tackle, Gronkowski won three Super Bowls across three different seasons: 2014, 2016, and 2018. Of course, he knows the tackle’s strength and what he’s capable of.

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When a four-time Super Bowl champion known for his near-superhuman toughness admits he is genuinely terrified of getting hit by someone, you know that player possesses truly frightening power.

And even Cannon looked up to Gronkowski.

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“This is the Gronk, he’s a big strong guy,” Cannon said of the tight end as the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers back in January 2019. “I love working next to him, because I hardly ever have to do anything – I just run out there, put my hand on a guy, and he throws him all over the place.”

Meanwhile, Gronkowski also witnessed the action at Power Slap. He saw Johnny Magna beating Jake Hager via a doctor stoppage in the second round at Power Slap 23. Austin Turpin, a contender who scored a win via unanimous decision, even called Gronkowski out from the canvas. It certainly left a mark on the former tight end.

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“Power slapping, it’s legit. I’m telling you, it’s one of the best events I’ve ever been to,” Gronkowski told Adams. “And if you want a night out with the boys, that’s where you go. But let me tell you, PowerSlap is legitimate. The action is top-notch. And the fans, they really get into it, as well. It’s a lot of energy in the atmosphere and in the arena. It’s solid.”

When Dana White kickstarted the slap fighting promotion, he faced quite some backlash from the public. But now, things are turning around in his favor, with entities like Gronkowski standing up for Power Slap.

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And while Gronkowski enjoyed the electric atmosphere at Power Slap 23 from the safety of his ringside seat, he knows better than to face a big man like Cannon in the ring.