“I’d Give Him a Chance”: NFL Legend Urges CBS to Give Tony Romo Another Shot After Arrest

The past few weeks may not be something Tony Romo would want to look back on. From an OWI arrest to getting suspended by his employer (CBS), the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been dealing with a tough time. Amid that, three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth believes it’s far too early to write Romo off.

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“I think that if I’m CBS, I would allow him after, you know, whatever punishment they deem necessary. Maybe it’s a game or two suspension, whatever it is. I think I would have him back in the booth,” Schlereth said on The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast. “I would give him a chance to come back and do that. Now, I don’t know that they will. I don’t know what their what their plans are. And obviously they got a ton of money invested in him.

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“And all these television contracts… have these, you know, clauses in there, like call it a morality clause, just like an NFL contract. And so, I’m sure there’s something in there, you know, some provision in there that would give them some flexibility to get out of that contract if CBS wants out of that contract.”

All the troubles began on July 23, 2026. He was just out and about returning from the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament when deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Interstate 43 pulled him over.

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According to authorities and subsequent bodycam footage, Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests, refused a breathalyzer test. Later, police even discovered an open container of alcohol inside his vehicle. As a result, he was booked into county jail and subsequently released, but with an official court date set for September 21, 2026.

Days after the controversial incident, CBS Sports announced that Romo “is on leave from his role at CBS until further notice.” He was the network’s lead NFL color analyst, and in a span of a few days, the network even found a replacement.

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Tony Romo’s journey with the broadcasting network began in 2017 after retiring from his 14-season-long NFL career. In a very short span of time, Romo gained popularity for his ability to predict plays before they happened on the field. As a result, in 2020, he signed a massive contract extension.

$180 million in 10 years, averaging $18 million per season through the 2029-2030 season. However, with the indefinite suspension, Romo’s future appears uncertain. But NFL legend Mark Schlereth wants CBS to bring their veteran analyst back.