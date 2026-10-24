“I’d Have a Hard Time”: Troy Aikman Confirms Stance on Joining Cowboys Front Office as Jerry Jones Leaves Door Open Amid ESPN Exit Rumors

After spending more than 20 years behind the broadcasting desk, Troy Aikman might move away from the microphone. Right now, he’s in quite some turmoil regarding his contract with ESPN. If the network doesn’t act on it, the 2026 season might become the last season where Aikman pairs up with Joe Buck to call the games. But even if things go south with ESPN, the three-time Super Bowl champion had one door open.

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Earlier this year, the 59-year-old broadcaster acted as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t have any “formal and ongoing agreement” with the Dolphins. However, things could turn around if Jerry Jones decides to welcome Aikman into the Dallas Cowboys front office.

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“I would welcome any conversation with Jerry, and quite honestly I don’t know if there ever would be an opportunity,” Aikman weighed in on the potential to come and help the Cowboys, as per ESPN’s Adam Schultz. “But if Jerry came to me and felt in his heart that I could lend some services that would help make them better, I’d have a hard time not taking a good look at that.”

It’s worth noting that Jones has already acknowledged that Aikman could be an asset to the Cowboys. Now that the Cowboys are losing arguably the easiest games and are running a 2-4 record, they need all the help that they can get. And according to Jones, Aikman is indeed one of the most qualified people to guide the Cowboys.

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“(There’s) nobody more qualified than Troy Aikman,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I’m a big Troy Aikman believer in terms of his ability to get the job done. I don’t know anybody who knows more (about) football.”

But this wasn’t the only time Jones praised Aikman for his capability. During the NFL owners’ meeting, Jones expressed his confidence in the former Cowboys star quarterback.

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“Troy is very capable, and he’s so, really, relatively speaking, he’s in his youth as careers go,” Jones said. “And he’s very capable of doing any one of a number of things, certainly anything to do with football. I don’t know of any area, short of getting back out on the field. I don’t know of any area that Troy wouldn’t be qualified and competent to go into.”

Meanwhile, earlier in 2026, Aikman confessed that working with Jones wouldn’t really be a problem for him. Well, he claimed that he didn’t anticipate a phone call from the Cowboys owner asking Aikman to join the front office. But if he did get a call from Jones’ office, the former quarterback had nothing but optimism in his voice.

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Aikman’s current deal, reportedly worth $18 million annually over five years, expires after the season’s Super Bowl broadcast. Therefore, it certainly seems like the 2027 season has opened up a few doors for Aikman, even if his contract with ESPN expires by that time. But only time can tell what his future truly holds.