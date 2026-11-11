“I’d Love to Throw to Justin Jefferson”: Drew Brees Makes Feeling Clear on Vikings QB Situation After Troy Aikman’s Unretirement Idea

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the league’s best defenses this season. However, things are a bit messy on the offensive front. Despite the 6-2 record, the Vikings are starting to witness quarterback problems. That’s where former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees comes in.

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During his recent appearance on USA Today Sports, Adam Kaufman asked whether Kevin O’Connell called Brees this week about a potential return. And Brees admitted just how tempting the idea is.

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“Tough window. You watch those Vikings games and, man, defense is playing so well,” the former quarterback told Kaufman. “Unfortunately, offensively, they haven’t been able to have the production that I know they want. But I’d love to throw to Justin Jefferson. That’s for sure.

“He’s been one of my favorites for a long time. He’s my kids’ favorite. I think he’s on their fantasy team. So, they definitely want some bigger numbers out of him. I know that.”

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Brees had already talked to Troy Aikman about his desire to step out of the broadcasting booth and suit up for games, even though he’s now 47 years old. Needless to say, Aikman was amused by the conversation. He even told his Monday Night Football partner Joe Buck about the conversation with Brees on live TV.

According to Aikman, O’Connell would sign Brees right away if he told the Vikings head coach that he wanted to come out of retirement. Kaufman initially believed that Aikman said that out of jest. Little did he know that Brees actually thought of returning.

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“Here’s the funny thing, is that literally, I was in the kitchen, cooking dinner for the family, like making steaks and potatoes. I’m watching the game, and I’m on a group thread with my Fox broadcast team,” Brees said. “Troy and I each have a good buddy that we work with named Tony G [Gonzalez]. So, I’m texting Tony G, saying like, I’m broadcasting the Packers-Vikings game this coming weekend, and I said, ‘I may come out of the booth and play quarterback for the Vikings.’

“I said, ‘With that defense and throwing it to Justin Jefferson, that would be fun.’ Then, Tony G and we were talking to Troy, between Tony G and I, and the next thing I know, 30 seconds later, Troy makes the comments on the broadcast.”

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Brees kickstarted his NFL career in 2001 with the San Diego Chargers. Later in 2006, he moved to New Orleans and became the Saints’ star quarterback. He played for two decades and recorded 7,142 completions for 80,358 yards and scored 571 touchdowns. He further rushed for 752 yards and scored 25 rushing touchdowns in 498 attempts. The quarterback hung up his cleats after the 2020 season and hasn’t played since.

But that doesn’t mean he didn’t consider playing again. Back in September, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the Denver Broncos wanted Brees to join them and replace an injured Bo Nix. However, Brees had to decline the offer.

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“My mind, my body, everything else feels great, but my right wrist, right shoulder wouldn’t allow it to happen,” Brees said during his appearance on Let’s Go Podcast. “But did I think about it? Absolutely, 1,000 percent. I would’ve loved to come back and play for the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, get my coach and a bunch of the other guys that I know in that organization, the Penner family, to the Super Bowl. Would’ve loved it.”

Watching Brees unretire to feed Jefferson would certainly be a prime NFL attraction. But his worn-down throwing hand won’t let him trade his headset for the helmet. Instead, the Saints icon will continue to enjoy watching Minnesota’s elite roster from the Fox broadcast booth this weekend.