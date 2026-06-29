“I’m Blowing Everybody”: Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Says Prime Him Would Smoke Kylian Mbappe in a Race

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has always been a die-hard soccer fan and even participated in a tryout with Sporting Kansas City during the 2011 NFL lockout. Now that the FIFA World Cup is being hosted in his home country, the United States, Johnson has fully embraced the occasion, hosting watch parties for the USMNT and even meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team. The soccer fever has clearly rubbed off on him. Recently, he went as far as making a bold claim on his Late Run podcast about beating the world’s best soccer players in a race!

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Co-host Raheem Taylor-Parkes and Johnson were making predictions as the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 got underway when the former, looking to spice things up, asked Ochocinco who would win in a race between himself and Canada’s Alphonso Davies.

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“Oh, I’m blowing everybody. Mbappe, Vini, all of them,” Johnson replied.

Now, Johnson was fast in his Prime. Although he ran a respectable 4.57-second 40-yard dash before being drafted by the Bengals in the second round in 2001, it was his game speed and sudden burst that truly set him apart. Those traits were on full display during his iconic 82-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in 2003, when he outran the secondary after catching a tipped pass.

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Even in retirement at the age of 42, Johnson hit 25 mph on a treadmill while running in nothing but socks. So when it comes to talking about quickness, he has a claim. But the huge catch here is that there is no official tracking of his speech in an actual game, which isn’t the case for the soccer players he claims he can beat.

Kylian Mbappe, for instance, reached a top speed of 23.66 mph while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in a match against AS Monaco in 2019. Interestingly, that was faster than the average speed of Usain Bolt’s historic 9.58-second 100m dash in Berlin in 2009. Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, meanwhile, reached a top speed of 22.50 mph during the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga season.

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A treadmill and an actual sports game are two very different situations. So, although Johnson hit 25 mph on paper, whether he could outpace the fastest soccer players in the world is anyone’s guess.

Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Canada’s Alphonso Davies are all renowned for their electrifying bursts of speed, which even the quickest defenders struggle to match. They also cover significantly longer distances during matches, averaging between 7 and 9.5 miles compared to roughly 1.5 to 2 miles for NFL players.

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Johnson, known for his explosive acceleration, may well have held his own in a 60-yard dash during his prime. But at 48, those days are long behind him. For now, he’s content enjoying a World Cup on home soil as the tournament heads into its knockout stage.

American sporting icons enjoy the FIFA World Cup craze

After 72 matches and a record 215 goals, the FIFA World Cup has entered its knockout phase, where the equation is simple: win, or go home. South Africa became the first team to exit after a 1-0 defeat to Davies’ Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday. But while some nations are heading home, stars from across the American sporting landscape are making sure to soak in the World Cup fever.

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Johnson, for instance, was pitchside in Miami while Portugal trained ahead of its World Cup clash against Colombia. There, he had the link-up of a lifetime as Cristiano Ronaldo and forward João Félix walked over to greet him before taking to the pitch.

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Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was also in attendance, although he was wearing a Colombia jersey, meaning he went home happy after the South American side held Portugal to a 0-0 draw.

NFL legends Tom Brady and Eli Manning have also embraced the World Cup atmosphere. Brady was spotted supporting Brazil during its opening match against Morocco, while Manning attended France’s group-stage clash against Senegal in Philadelphia.