“I’m Nervous”: Mike Tomlin Admits “Anxiety” as New NBC Role Forces Him to Become a “Novice”

After orchestrating 19 straight winning seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL community was divided when former head coach Mike Tomlin decided to walk away. He didn’t stay away too long, though, embracing a new role as an analyst with NBC. But after spending 31 years as a football coach, Tomlin is once again a rookie, and a bit nervous about it.

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Mike Tomlin was the latest guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spent some time breaking down the meaning of his Tomlinisms. The conversation shifted when Jimmy asked him if Tomlin’s excited about his new journey with Football Night in America.

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“I am, I am,” Tomlin said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been a novice; I got a little anxiety, I’m nervous. – And that feels good. That performance anxiety? I feel good about it.”

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The 2026 regular season kicks off with a Super Bowl LX rematch between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on September 9th at Lumen Field. And in the hour leading up to the Seahawks hosting the Patriots, Mike Tomlin’s NBC career will also officially kick off with the pregame show.

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Mike Tomlin has already made his first on-screen appearance with an NBC mic for the Hall of Fame Game on August 6th between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers. If Tomlin was nervous at the time, he didn’t show it. When faced with the question of which division’s the toughest in the NFL right now, Tomlin dropped a smile and one more iconic quote to add to his list of Tomlinisms.

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“That’s an easy one, I thought you had a tough one,” Tomlin said at the time. “That’s the NFC West, man. It’s Game of Thrones out West. Everyone dies!”

In that HOF game, the Cardinals lost 33-30 to the Panthers, but they put up a fight and made it a close game. Now, the team with the biggest target on its back – the defending Super Bowl champions – has a home-field advantage to prove they belong in the toughest division in the NFL, just as Mike Tomlin claimed.

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As for Tomlin, he might be nervous about his new role, but broadcasting veterans like Cris Carter have noted as early as May 2026 that the NBC role is “perfect” for Tomlin, making the case that “He’s the best mic’d up in the NFL.”

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Now, if for some reason the anxiety doesn’t go away, and Tomlin finds himself out of his depth (highly unlikely), he can still return to being a coach in the NFL. But as his former team’s captain, defensive tackle Cam Heyward had noted, Tomlin might just stay in the media.

“I think he stays in media,” Heyward had said in an interview in April. “I think the really cool thing that could be really special, and I told him this, the Olympics are coming to the US. His daughter could be in the trials, and then he could be calling that. That could cement it and be like one of those defining moments, where it’s like father to daughter, watching her perform at the highest level. I don’t think you get him to come back after that.”

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LA28 is quite some time away. Before the network makes a call on that, Mike Tomlin has to navigate the 2026 NFL season and come out the other side victorious. He feels good about that performance anxiety, and with the way he’s already dropping Tomlinisms, his rookie NFL season might just be spectacular.