“I’m Not Married to It”: Scott Hanson Drops Blunt Message Over His Future at NFL RedZone

Scott Hanson has been a familiar face for NFL fans every Sunday, guiding viewers through hours of touchdowns and close finishes on RedZone. But while the longtime host says he loves his job, he has made it clear that he is not ruling out a future beyond the popular show.

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Hanson opened up about his plans during a wide-ranging interview with OutKick’s Bobby Burack. He revealed that he is in the second year of a four-year contract with the NFL, but said he would consider other opportunities when the time comes.

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“To be fully transparent, I’m in the middle of a four-year contract right now. This is season two of a four-year contract to host NFL RedZone,” Hanson said on the OutKick show on Thursday. “I love my job. I give everything I’ve got to RedZone. I hope I’ve been good for the NFL. The NFL has been good for me, but I’m not married to it.”

“Could I go somewhere else? Sure, but we’ll talk about that when it’s time to talk about that. And if I were to go somewhere else, I would want that show or that endeavor to thrive in a way that it hasn’t ever thrived before and to serve the audience as best as anyone in a host role can possibly serve an audience.”

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Hanson’s comments do not signal an imminent departure. He agreed to a four-year contract extension in 2025 after negotiations left his future uncertain earlier that year. Hanson’s new deal runs through the 2028 season, which would give him 20 years as the host of RedZone.

The show debuted in 2009 and quickly became part of NFL Sundays. Instead of sticking with one game, RedZone jumps around the league to show big plays, scoring drives, and other key moments as they happen. Hanson has been the face of that coverage since the beginning.

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His latest remarks suggest that, despite his strong connection with the program, he is not treating the role as a job he must hold indefinitely. For now, however, he remains under contract and has not announced plans to leave.

The interview also covered the growing debate over NFL penalties. Based on ESPN Insights data shared during the talk, referees have thrown more accepted penalties through the first four weeks than during any similar period since 1978.

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“NFL football is the best – I know this will be controversial – is the best officiated of the major four sports…It’s amazing the job that the officials do in real time. That being said, I am super thankful for instant replay because the men and women who officiate are human beings and they’re capable of getting it wrong…I know people are going to say I’m a company man, but that’s truly the way I feel,” Hanson added. “To answer your question, are there too many [flags]? The number is immaterial to me. The accuracy is what should matter.”

Hanson defended NFL officials during the interview, saying the game moves so quickly that mistakes are bound to happen. He also questioned whether officiating really changes in the playoffs. Calls may simply get more attention when each game has its own broadcast window.

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Hanson is happy with his work on RedZone, but he has not ruled out other possibilities down the road. He made it clear that he enjoys the job without committing to doing it forever.