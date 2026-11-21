Just as Tom Brady thought he’d moved on from one of his most painful Super Bowl losses, Eli Manning reminded him of it. But Brady wouldn’t let him have all the fun.

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“@elimanning 1 giant loss,” Tom Brady said on his IG story. “You were the MVP, but Tyree’s helmet deserves half of it … and no… I’m still not over it.”

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The message came in response to a signed Giants jersey that Eli Manning sent Brady. The jersey featured Manning’s No. 10 and included a playful message: “Tom Brady, congrats on the 18-1 season!!. 1 Giants loss.”

He also added his signature, reminding Brady that he was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLII. While the two can now joke about the game, it remains one of the hardest losses for the Patriots and TB12 to process.

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Brady’s comment, delivered in the same playful spirit as Manning’s jersey, showed the two rivals can now laugh about the loss together. The Patriots were chasing a historic NFL record by trying to finish the season with a perfect 19-0 record (including the Super Bowl). The 1972 Miami Dolphins were the only team to complete an undefeated season, winning all 14 regular-season games and three playoff games to finish 17-0. Their record had stood for 35 years, but the Giants stopped New England from matching and surpassing that achievement.

Along with Eli Manning, David Tyree played a major role in making that victory possible for the Giants. With just 1:15 left in the fourth quarter, New York was trailing 14-10 and needed a touchdown to win.

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On third-and-five at their own 44-yard line, Eli Manning escaped the Patriots’ defenders and threw a 32-yard pass to David Tyree. Tyree made an incredible catch by holding the ball against his helmet while falling, even as Rodney Harrison tried to stop him.

The famous play became known as the Helmet Catch and moved the Giants to the Patriots’ 24-yard line. After a few more plays, Manning found Plaxico Burress with a 13-yard touchdown pass with just 35 seconds remaining. Lawrence Tynes kicked the extra point, giving New York a 17-14 lead.

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Tom Brady still tried to lead the Patriots to a comeback but was sacked by Jay Alford for a 10-yard loss. With just 10 seconds left, New England used its final timeout and got one last opportunity on fourth-and-20.

However, Brady’s final deep pass toward Randy Moss fell incomplete as Gibril Wilson defended the play. The Patriots could not score again, and the Giants held on to their 17-14 lead.

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And now Netflix is bringing back memories of one of Tom Brady’s toughest losses with a new documentary about the Giants’ historic victory. Titled Untold: One Giant Upset, the documentary was announced through a Netflix Instagram post on November 16, 2026.

Netflix called it the “greatest upset in Super Bowl history”, and it is set to premiere on December 21. It will feature several people involved in the game, including Eli Manning, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Tom Coughlin, Justin Tuck, David Tyree, Antonio Pierce, Plaxico Burress, and Steve Spagnuolo.

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Brady’s response made it clear that the loss still hurts him. He commented on Netflix’s promotional post, saying, “Enough already ????????????” His reaction suggested that he would rather not be reminded of the painful defeat, even years after it happened.

But with the documentary now ready to roll and Eli Manning and Tom Brady already poking fun at each other, fans will get to revisit the iconic game and hear more about what happened behind the scenes.

Now, all that’s left is to see how they enjoy the new look back at one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.