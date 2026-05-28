Influencer Announces Split From Broncos’ 2X Super Bowl Champion Glenn Cadrez Days After Celebrating ‘Age Gap’ Relationship

From a quiet life, former linebacker Glenn Cadrez found himself at the centre of the spotlight once again when he started dating influencer Mikayla Young, who is just over 30 years younger than him. A few days back, the linebacker even opened up about their age gap and said it was trendy. Unfortunately, that trend did not last long, as the influencer announced that she and the two-time Super Bowl winner have split through her social media profile, the one where they frequently uploaded content on.

“Back to business,” wrote Mikayla Young on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Young (@mikaylaa.y) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Young shared three images in a carousel where she wore a blue and white checkered bikini top and shorts. She stood near a hammock with a garden behind her. All three of the images came with captions, and it was sort of a continuation of the text.

“Knowing me now is like buying bitcoin in 2009, btw,” read the caption of the first image.

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The second image said, “me going back to being full of love, swag and optimism after a brief and necessary crashout.”

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Finally, her being single was announced in the third image. It read, “being single is so awesome cuz I can do whatever I want (nothing) and see whoever I want (no one) and go out all the time (never).”

The last caption pretty much summed up her current situation. Until a few days back, she was sharing snaps of herself and Cadrez in the gym and on vacations. However, after confirming the split, she deleted all their pictures from social media.

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Their relationship first shot to fame in April 2025. Since then, they have regularly posted on social media. It was mainly Young who used to post, since she has over 63,000 followers on Instagram, and Cadrez has maintained a private profile. Despite a few people posting negative comments about their relationship, mainly because of their age gap, the couple found support through family and friends.

“Well, they love football, so they were cool with it. Nobody’s given us a hard time,” the couple said about family and friends.

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Together, they have taken part in all the trending challenges. A couple of months back, Young shared a post where she showed what they were doing in 1999. While the former linebacker was playing for the Denver Broncos, Young wasn’t even born.

During their relationship, Young and Cardez were fond of flaunting their gym bodies on social media. Interestingly, they also first met in a gym. Young said she was working out where Cadrez and his son were also present. When the two-time Super Bowl winner went to the bathroom, she approached his son to learn about his father and asked for his number. While their age difference has always been something they have been questioned on, it was just days before their split that they opened up about their age difference.

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Glenn Cadrez and Mikayla Young opened up about the age gap recently

After retiring, Cardez had lived a life without a lot of public attention. But that changed once he was confirmed to be in a relationship with influencer Mikayla Young. The former NFL player was 55, and Young was 24 when they started dating. They were so comfortable with each other that the age gap didn’t even bother them.

“Everybody’s been really cool,” said Young on the Q&A Instagram Reel. “It’s trending age gap,” Cadrez added.

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Imago Image Credits: @mikaylaa.y

Despite all the criticisms regarding the three-decade age gap, they were head over heels for each other. Moreover, it is not the first time that a relationship in the NFL has seen such a massive age gap. Bill Belichick, the head coach who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowls, dated a collegiate cheerleader and pageant competitor, Jordan Hudson, who was born 48 years after him. While Belichick is 74, Hudson is 25, highlighting an almost five-decade age gap.

Cardez’s breakup with Young marked the third major split in the linebacker’s life. He was married to Betsy Burke during his NFL career and had three children together: Phoebee, Caylee, and Tahnee Freda.

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According to multiple reports, Cadrez got into a relationship with Baywatch star Brande Roderick, which ultimately led to his first marriage ending in a divorce. In 2006, he and Roderick were engaged and married the following year. They had two children, Keaton and Kannon, before they split in 2017.

It was only over 7 years later that he reportedly started dating Young. With the breakup having been confirmed by her, Cardez will also be looking to take some time off the limelight.