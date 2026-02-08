Is Larry Fitzgerald dating? Career Earnings, Net Worth, Children & More About the 2026 Hall of Famer

Larry Fitzgerald recently celebrated a major NFL honor by getting elected among the 5 new honorees in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame class. Having spent his overall career (17 seasons) as a reliable wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, the Minneapolis native marked the end of his professional career back in 2020. While much is already known about his on-field dominance, information on the personal, financial, and other hidden aspects is still cluttered. Here’s everything to know about the Hall of Famer’s net worth, children, relationships, and more.

Who is Larry Fitzgerald’s girlfriend?

Larry Fitzgerald (born August 31, 1983, in Minneapolis, Minnesota) does not have a publicly known girlfriend in 2026. He has kept his romantic life very private since parting ways with his most recent long-term partner, Melissa Blakesley, and there are no verified reports of him dating anyone currently.

However, his past love life includes a link to Angela Nazario, an American former Oakland Raiders cheerleader, in 2006. She was notably older than him, making the relationship even more highlighted among media channels. He also shared a long-term relationship with Melissa Blakesley, an American model and former Cardinals cheerleader, with whom he shares children.

What is Larry Fitzgerald’s net worth in 2026?

Larry Fitzgerald’s estimated net worth is around $75 million, including earnings from his long NFL career, endorsement deals, and business ventures beyond the gridiron.

Fitzgerald’s career earnings form the backbone of his wealth. He earned approximately $180 million in NFL salary over 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. This was highlighted by a massive 8-year, $120 million contract in 2011 that helped strengthen his financial foundation. He also made roughly $10 million from deals with brands and sponsorship partners.

His most consistent endorsement came from Nike, which sponsored him throughout much of his playing career from the mid-2000s onward. He also worked with Nokia during the early 2010s, appearing in mobile phone promotions, and also partnered with the University of Phoenix around the same period for education-focused campaigns. Fitzgerald teamed up with Cold Stone Creamery on a signature ice-cream promotion tied to breast cancer awareness in 2009.

Who are Larry Fitzgerald’s parents?

Larry Fitzgerald was born to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. and Carol Fitzgerald on August 31, 1983, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His father, Larry Sr., is a respected sportswriter and media personality in the Twin Cities area, working for decades covering local teams and national events. His career highlights include reporting on a Super Bowl in which his son played. His mother, Carol, was deeply involved in community causes and cancer awareness before she died of breast cancer in 2003, when Larry was in college.

What are Larry Fitzgerald’s ethnicity and cultural background?

His father worked as a sportswriter for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder and made history by becoming the first reporter to cover his own son in a Super Bowl. Sadly, his mother, Carol, passed away in 2003 due to a brain hemorrhage while receiving breast cancer treatment. To honor her memory, Larry later created the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund.

Who are Larry Fitzgerald’s kids?

Larry Fitzgerald has three sons, with the most well-known being Devin Fitzgerald. Devin is actively playing football and making headlines as a rising player. Devin began playing wide receiver at a young age and later starred at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. He has attracted attention from major college football programs and committed to play at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program in the class of 2026, choosing Notre Dame over other offers. He stands around 6-foot-2 and plays the same position as his father, working to build his own identity in the sport. However, details on his other two sons are not widely disclosed.

After years of marking an end to his career, Fitzgerald has now earned a well-deserved Hall of Fame nod in his first year of eligibility, joining fellow first-ballot inductee Drew Brees. They are part of a strong class that includes Adam Vinatieri and Luke Kuechly, both selected in their second year, along with senior finalist Roger Craig. His career numbers, including 17,492 receiving yards, 1,432 catches, and 121 touchdowns, highlight greatness, as does becoming the first Hall of Famer to spend his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals.