Is Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek Pregnant? FOX Broadcaster’s Latest Video Turns Heads With Speculation

“We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, and we’ve been able to break up, do our thing, and get back together and heal in different ways.” This is what Camille Kostek had to say about her relationship with the NFL icon, and four-time Super Bowl winner, Rob Gronkowski. Since they went public in 2015, they’ve navigated the ups and downs of life together, including career changes and brief breakups.

But that is not all that there is to their relationship. Rob and Camille have dated since 2013. A love story that began with a secret note from Gronk to Kostek has now evolved and grown into one of the most talked-about and celebrated couples in the world of the NFL. Over the years, both have achieved significant milestones. Camille transitioned from cheerleading to modeling, gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and building a successful entertainment career. And while the couple came together at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party, fans noticed something different about the model as she posed alongside Gronk.

The chatter began on a post by ‘Page Six’ after their playful Instagram reel from the Sports Illustrated event sparked a flurry of comments suggesting she might be pregnant. The caption for the reel read, “It’s date night for Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party in NYC 🤍🥹.” Both Rob and Camille were spotted enjoying a fun little dance, as they posed in front of the photographers.

Noticing a small bump in Kostek’s white eveing gown at the event, many of her admirers started commenting in excitement and glee, speculating that the couple is expecting a child soon. And while the couple hasn’t confirmed any such news, fans are excited about the possibility of them entering a new phase of their lives together.

The relationship between Rob and Camille has been marked by mutual support and admiration. Rob even refers to Camille as the “secret sauce” in their romance, highlighting the strength of their bond. Now, with fans speculating about a possible pregnancy, it seems this dynamic duo might be on the verge of entering an exciting new chapter. Let’s take a closer look at what fans are saying and how this could signal the next phase in their journey together.

“The real Baby Gronk is coming”- Is it happening?

While the couple hasn’t confirmed any pregnancy rumors, fans remain hopeful. And while Camille has expressed her openness to the idea of marriage, stating, “If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited. He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him,” she and Rob have never discussed a possibility and responsibilty of having a child. But can the words of these fans carry any truth? Only Gronk and Kostek know.

One fan commented, “She looks pregnant!! Yippee! I hope so!” While another fan joined her and said, “Someone is Pregnant.” Even in speculations, their appearance at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party was a lovely scene for their fans, and their only goal was to increase their delight. And even when surrounded by their assumptions of Kostek’s pregnancy, it was certain that the fans could not contain the excitement for the next phase of Camille and Gronk’s love life together.

With the same sentiment, one fan commented, “Are they having a baby??” While one fan with a compliment for Kostek asked the same question, saying, “Is she pregnant? She is glowing.” But one fan wasn’t just speculating; she was claiming that the couple is indeed expecting a child. She commented, “She is 100% pregnant.” So what can we make of this? Is there any truth to the fans’ speculations, or are they just too curious about their favorite personalities?

For now, Camille and Rob continue to enjoy their time together, sharing glimpses of their life on social media and supporting each other’s endeavors. Whether or not a baby is on the way, their enduring love story continues to captivate fans.