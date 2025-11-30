Is Simeon Rice Married? Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Religion & More About Buccaneers Legend

Essentials Inside The Story Simeon Rice's credit for success goes to his parents

The 51-year-old is inducted into the Ring of Honor

Rice isn't the only sportsperson in his family

Former NFL defensive end Simeon Rice was born on February 24, 1974. He played professional football for 12 years and spent most of his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his career, he racked up 122 sacks and ranks 21st all-time in the NFL. He also forced 25 fumbles, recovered 8, and intercepted 5 passes.

For his extraordinary career, the Bucs have decided to honor Rice by inducting him into their Ring of Honor at their week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In the past, the 51-year-old has always said that his parents and family have been his biggest supporters for all his success in football. As the Bucs prepare to recognize him, it’s the perfect time to look at his family and what his relationship with them means to him.

Who is Simeon Rice’s wife?

Simeon Rice is publicly not known to be married at the time, but had some romantic interests in the past, including American TV personality Claudia Jordan and Jayna Caroline, a track star from his college, the University of Illinois, with whom he has a son as well.

Simeon Rice’s children

Simeon has a son named Jordan Caroline, who is also a track athlete at his college. He is a professional basketball player. Jordan plays for Saint-Quentin in the LNB Pro A leagues. Before turning pro, he played college basketball at Southern Illinois and later at Nevada, where he became one of the standout players. Growing up, he took his mother’s last name.

Who is Simeon Rice’s father, Henry Rice?

Simeon’s father’s name was Henry Rice. He played a major role in shaping who Simeon became both as a person and an athlete. Henry worked on the assembly line at Ford, providing for his family through hard, honest, earned labour. He raised Simeon on the South Side of Chicago, an area where challenges and distractions were common.

Henry believed strongly in discipline, hard work, and responsibility. He knew early on that Simeon had rare physical abilities, but he always reminded him that talent meant nothing without effort. He constantly pushed Simeon to stay focused in school and sports and avoid the negative influences around him. Before he passed away in 2016, Henry remained one of Simeon’s biggest inspirations. Simeon often says that any success he earned on the football field started with the lessons his father taught him at home.

Apart from his father, Simeon’s mother has also had much influence in his life.

Who is Simeon Rice’s mother, Evelyn Rice?

Simeon’s mother’s name was Evelyn Rice. She worked as a school teacher and dedicated her career to helping children with special needs. Evelyn was the emotional backbone of the family. She wanted Simeon to grow up with strong values, and she pushed him to take school seriously.

Her support and stability helped Simeon stay grounded while growing up in a tough neighborhood. She, too, left Rice, passing away in 2015. Both Evelyn and Henry believed in giving Simeon opportunities, and so they sent him to Mount Carmel High School, an all-boys Catholic school known for great academics and a top football program.

All these moments make it clear that Simeon had a close and meaningful relationship with his parents.

Inside Simeon Rice’s relationship with his parents

Simeon has often said that getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame would have meant even more if his parents were still alive to witness it. He admitted that the honor “mattered so much more” if they were around.

Simeon was raised in a modest home but with strong values that shaped his work ethic and confidence. Growing up in Chicago’s Southern part wasn’t easy, but his parents made sure he stayed focused on the right path.

What are Simeon Rice’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Simeon Rice’s parents, Henry and Evelyn Rice, were African American. They were both born and raised in the United States.