When ESPN first announced it would air its first-ever Super Bowl, it expected the veteran broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to draw viewers. While the views and public eye are on them, it is for all the wrong reasons, and an ESPN reporter has made a sorrowful statement following the feud.

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“My job is to serve the booth on the sidelines every Monday night. While it’s sad and it affects everyone working on the crew, no, it doesn’t change my job at all,” ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters said on Mac Daddy Show. “I’m just on the sidelines doing what I do, trying to help them out, be their eyes and ears whenever I can. Same with Laura Rutledge on the other sideline. They’re our guys. We support them both, love them both.”

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Recently, the Aikman-Buck controversy took another turn when Aikman aimed shots at Buck during an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas. Host George Dunham was sitting alone when Aikman joined him, which prompted Aikman to say that “Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth. I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show,” as Dunham’s co-host Craig Miller wasn’t available because he was sick.

Dunham laughed it off and said he’s seeing Buck everywhere, adding that he was at the CMA Awards as well. Aikman then replied that Buck is indeed “everywhere” and “ubiquitous.”

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Their partnership was built over 25 years and six Super Bowls together, culminating in both signing with ESPN in 2022 for a combined $165 million. But things took a turn this September.

Buck quietly signed a six-year, $108 million extension deal, while Aikman was left deserted, still remaining on the $90 million deal he signed back in 2022, keeping him until Super Bowl LXI in February 2027. This made Aikman feel like he was betrayed by his longtime partner and the company.

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The tension between the two became public when Front Office Sports reported that they had an argument before going on air for the Oct. 12 Bills-Rams game.

“There’s probably a time and a place for all that,” Aikman said in October. “I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and, the Super Bowl and all that, and where my next landing spot may be.”

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Later reports say the feud started long before the argument was reported. This stems from when they blamed each other for the change of crew during their ESPN tenure till now, with Monday Night Football going through five producers and directors until finally settling on their former Fox colleague Artie Kempner as the director and Steve Ackels as the producer.

Rumors suggest the contract situation just ignited the fuel that was kept hidden for a while.

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ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, who was the one who hired the two after he promised the fans to bring back the shine of the MNF show, addressed the ongoing feud on November 17.

“Joe and Troy have done a great job for us on Monday Night Football. When I say ‘us,’ they’ve done a great job for ESPN, they’ve done a great job for the league, they’ve done a great job for the game, and most importantly, they’ve done a great job for fans,” Pitaro said.

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“Are we happy about the media coverage recently? Of course not. It’s been disappointing,” Pitaro admitted. “But these guys are professionals, and they’re delivering every week. If you watched it last night, another super high-quality production and telecast, and I’d fully expect that to continue that through the season and through the Super Bowl.”

For now, Aikman and Buck continue to work and host MNF, with Aikman visibly looking dull during the live shows. As for the contract issues, ESPN has not commented on the reasons for not renewing Aikman’s contract.