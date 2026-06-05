“It Hurts Me”: Michael Irvin Explodes Over Rams Landing Myles Garrett, Believes Cowboys Should’ve Paid Up for DE

“I’m speaking to you, Jerry.” Myles Garrett’s words from almost a decade ago can now be heard in Dallas. Garrett, who made the video for fun in 2017, had pleaded with him to take Tony Romo, “take a couple of picks, give them to Cleveland,” so that the Dallas Cowboys could draft him. But what started as a joke back then is now translating into a missed opportunity for America’s team, and 3x Super Bowl Champion Michael Irvin is simply frustrated with it.

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“It hurts me for one reason only,” said Irvin on his podcast, The White House with Michael Irvin. “[What does it mean for the Cowboys?] That’s why it hurts me. It’s gonna hurt the Cowboys…We had the NFC… And the Browns know damn well Dallas wouldn’t have given up that first, a second, and a third-rounder for Myles Garrett. They did this on purpose.”

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Michael Irvin’s frustration does not come without reason. The Dallas Cowboys play in the NFC East and are the likely favorites to win their division after the Philadelphia Eagles, while the New York Giants and Washington Commanders linger with injury concerns and squad rebuilds. But now, the Rams’ latest signing could stand as a serious threat to the Cowboys, who will meet with the team in Inglewood for their Week 15 matchup on December 20, weeks before the 2026 postseason begins.

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On June 1, the LA Rams traded for Browns DE Myles Garrett in a blockbuster deal in exchange for edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. This deal can negatively impact the Cowboys as it directly strengthens one of their NFC rivals.

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The Cowboys had already been struggling with a poor run of form, having won their last Super Bowl thirty years ago, and two years since they won the NFC East championship. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys ended their campaign with a 7-9-1 record, with their defense ranked at the bottom of the league, at No. 30 in total defense, allowing 377.0 yards per game. Additionally, the team also allowed a league-high 59 total touchdowns, surrendering 30.1 points per game and ranked last in the league, allowing 251.5 passing yards per game.

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But when Myles Garrett became available for a trade, Irvin, who spent 12 seasons and won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, expected the team to make a bid for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

However, that was realistically not possible. The Cleveland Browns GM, Andrew Berry, spoke on behalf of the team, listing what they had in mind for Garrett’s trade.

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“I always told myself that if we were ever in a position to trade Myles, three things would have to be true,” Berry said. “No. 1, it would have to have short- and long-term benefits. No. 2, as part of the trade, a young, cost-controlled star at a premium position would have to be included. And the third piece is it would have to be premium draft capital.”

While the Rams offered a player like Jared Verse in exchange, the Cowboys didn’t have many options to package back to the Browns. Surely, first-team All-Pro and 4x Pro Bowl tackle Quinnen Wiiams stood as the only name. But compared to Verse, the 28-year-old, with a cap hit of $ 46M in 2026 and 2027, wouldn’t have intrigued Andrew Berry.

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Additionally, the Cowboys already have a deal with the New York Jets that sends the better of their first-round pick in 2027 to Green Bay. So, they would be trading for a lower pick, which also didn’t align with Berry’s trade demands.

Meanwhile, the Rams have benefited from the trade deal by bringing another defensive talent to their roster. While the Matthew Stafford-led team’s offense stood as one of the best last season, their defense was average and ranked as the 17th-best unit in the league. However, with Myles Garrett joining Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, the team might as well plan their Super Bowl Celebrations.

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In a disappointing season for the Browns, who ended their campaign with a 5-12 record, Garrett recorded 23 sacks in 17 regular-season games, pushing his former team’s defensive unit to rank above the Rams, at No. 4.

And while Cowboys legend Michael Irvin’s frustration seems valid, he wasn’t alone in appearing displeased with the trade.

Jared Verse breaks his silence on being traded for Myles Garrett

In the blockbuster swap between the Rams and Browns for Myles Garrett, it’s edge rusher Jared Verse who faced some dilemma over this trade deal, as he never saw it coming.

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“It caught me by surprise,” said Verse in a media appearance. “I loved LA. I loved the coaches, the organization, my teammates, and everybody who were part of it… It was upsetting; I was upset for a good little bit of time. But when you’re an athlete, you understand the nature of business. Everybody does what they think is best for their business. And that’s the situation I’m in. I’m happy to be a part of the Browns.”

The LA Rams selected Jared Verse as the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Boasting 31.5 sacks in 39 collegiate career games, Verse seemed like a promising talent. And he didn’t disappoint.

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And yet, the 25-year-old became part of the league’s business plan this offseason. Despite that, Verse appears motivated enough to work back up with his new team, while the Rams, with Garrett, contest for the upcoming Super Bowl as one of the favorites.