Some wounds don’t come from the opponent across the field. They come from the people you once shared a huddle with. When quarterback Aaron Rodgers took aim at the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ head coach Mike McCarthy, one former Green Bay Packers teammate didn’t just notice. He felt it.
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During a recent appearance on Inside The North show, former Packers guard T.J. Lang shared his feelings about Rodgers throwing shade at McCarthy.
“I don’t regret sticking up for Coach McCarthy. I wish I had about 15 more minutes to kind of collect my thoughts on the whole thing…It was emotional. But it is what it is. And I thought it was sad. That’s the best word I could use. I think it was just sad. Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers have had relationship for 20 years. I’m very appreciative of both guys, what they’ve done for me in my career.
“So I was emotional that to see Aaron choose the low road. He had an option, man. He went a hundred miles an hour right through that low road. And it was just sad to see him try to diminish a coach and Mike McCarthy’s reputation and his legacy… when you start questioning somebody’s health and well-being, that to me was, there was just too many low blows.”
T.J. Lang’s bond with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy goes way back to their shared time at the Green Bay Packers.
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Lang spent eight seasons blocking for Rodgers under McCarthy’s leadership in Green Bay. During this stretch, the trio won Super Bowl XLV following the 2010 season.
However, Lang left the Packers after the 2016 season to finish his career with the Detroit Lions (2017–2018). Meanwhile, McCarthy was fired by the Packers in 2018, while Rodgers stayed in Green Bay for four more seasons before stints with the New York Jets and eventually reuniting with McCarthy in Pittsburgh in 2026.
Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy’s reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers was expected to stand out. Instead, it all turned chaotic, leading to Rodgers’ release from the franchise amid his alleged final season in the league.
Despite a strong start to the season, Pittsburgh’s offense stalled in a 38–18 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, where Rodgers completed just 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards.
Then in Week 11 on November 22, the Steelers dropped their second straight game in a 19–16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, failing to score 20 points for the second consecutive week. In the aftermath, several discussions began about a quarterback change in the Steelers.
However, McCarthy publicly shut down rumors of a quarterback change in a press conference, insisting, “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback”. But behind the scenes, Rodgers met McCarthy to demand further changes to the offensive play-calling structure.
When McCarthy declined to relinquish control, Rodgers reportedly issued an ultimatum: “Run things my way, or I quit”. McCarthy later characterized the demand as “clearly outside of his job description”.
In the aftermath of this, came a major development.
On Tuesday night, November 24, the Steelers announced via social media that Rodgers will be inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, naming Mason Rudolph the starter. To that end, he was even excused from the team facility and morning practice session on November 25.
Meanwhile, in the same afternoon, Aaron Rodgers appeared live on The Pat McAfee Show and went scorched earth on McCarthy, alleging the coach arrived late to meetings, fell asleep and snored during film sessions, and skipped team events.
He even explicitly connected McCarthy’s meeting habits to his physical state, telling Pat McAfee, “You know, if you’re sleeping in meetings, you’re unhealthy”
As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they didn’t take much to arrive at a decision, as less than an hour after Rodgers finished his broadcast interview, they released the 42-year-old quarterback, who now stands as a free agent.