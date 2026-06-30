“It’s a Coward Move”: Bills Accused of Disrespecting O.J. Simpson With New Stadium Snub by FOX Analyst

When the Buffalo Bills enter their new Highmark Stadium, their Wall of Fame will not include the very first name that earned the honor back in 1980 – OJ Simpson. Buffalo’s president of business operations, Pete Guelli, made it official with an announcement, noting that “he is not a fit to display inside our new stadium and family circle.” But for Fox Sports analyst Rob Parker, that’s unacceptable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If you ever wanted to know why the Buffalo Bills are losers, have never been able to win a championship, and have all kinds of other things going on, this is a prime example. This is the worst of the worst, the most cowardice move I’ve ever seen,” Parker ripped into the Bills on Fox Sports Radio. “They didn’t do this when OJ Simpson was alive, and I don’t care what you talk about all the other stuff, because I’m not sitting here trying to make it like OJ was the perfect person or did everything right.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But if you’re the Buffalo Bills, I have a question for you. OJ Simpson is still in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. OJ Simpson is still in the College Football Hall of Fame, and he was still honored at your old stadium. Why would you do this now that he’s deceased and that he’s gone? It’s a coward move. You should have done it when he was still alive, if you had any b***s to do it.”

In 1994, Simpson was the prime suspect in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. After a year of navigating the legal trouble, he was acquitted at a trial in 1995. He was also charged with a separate incident of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2007 and was sentenced to jail in 2008. He remained imprisoned until 2017, after which he came out on parole and was ultimately discharged from parole in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simpson passed away in April 2024 from cancer at age 76. Even with all the media narratives and legal troubles surrounding him, Simpson’s place never wavered from his Canton enshrinement in 1985. But the Bills thought differently, and that didn’t sit right with Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

OJ Simpson gave 9 seasons to Buffalo, won the MVP as well as Offensive Player of the Year honors in a single year (1973), made five straight Pro Bowls and First-team All-Pros, led the league in rushing yards four times, and led the league in rushing touchdowns twice. These are some of the achievements that make the case for Rob Parker as he kept firing shots at the Bills.

“O.J. Simpson is synonymous with the Buffalo Bills,” Parker declared. “He was the only thing they had, one of the greatest all-time players. You’re telling me the Bills are more important than the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame that still has OJ Simpson enshrined, and they’re going to be the ones to disrespect one of their own? It’s terrible. Shame on you, Buffalo Bills. I hope you never win a Super Bowl! You losers!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Buffalo isn’t trying to honor football alone. They are trying to decide what their new stadium says about them, and OJ Simpson no longer fits that message. Parker calls it a “coward move,” but Buffalo is clearly betting that a clean break is worth the noise.