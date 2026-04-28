“It’s Hard To Watch”: Tim Brown Admits Tough Time Supporting Raiders Before $281M Free Agency Splash

Ever since he got drafted sixth overall back in 1988, Tim Brown has seen the Las Vegas Raiders at their peaks and valleys. But now, as the league enters its off-season and prepares the draft, the Hall of Famer claimed it’d be the best off-season for the Raiders since the past three decades. Brown’s optimism comes amid a bold $281 million free agency push, headlined by two major top-tier roster moves. However, there’s still one major concern for the team.

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Talking about the Raiders’ offseason, Brown said, “This is the best off-season they’ve had. I mean, since I’ve been involved with them, going back to 1988. So, I just think that this group of guys, I’ve seen their videos, we’re here to work, we can’t wait. It’s a beautiful thing. Now, let’s go get it done. I’m not going to question or challenge anything that they’re saying. I just want to see the action on the field.”

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He continued, “And last couple of years, you can see guys making business decisions, you know what I mean? And once you see that, man, it’s hard. It’s hard to watch. It’s hard to be supportive, to come to the games and all that, because I know what’s going on in the locker room, if that’s happening on the field.”

Of course, John Spytek, the general manager for the Raiders now holds two top-15 selections. The No. 1 overall pick would be the franchise quarterback or a generational talent, like Fernando Mendoza. And the No. 14 pick would be a high-end starter. But this came at the cost of losing Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. Although, the tradeoff also put an additional $30.69 million in cap space.

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It’s worth noting that the Raiders haven’t made multiple top-15 picks in a single draft since 1988. That was when the team acquired Tim Brown as the sixth pick and Terry McDaniel as the ninth. Later on, Brown became an all-time great in the team and McDaniel made five Pro Bowls. This time, the Raiders might get lucky with the trade and start to win a few more matches.

Well, it didn’t seem like Brown was worried about the Raiders losing their matches in the past. The concern lay around how they lost. The team’s effort, accountability, and locker-room culture have all come under public scrutiny as the Raiders won only one match (14-12 against the Chiefs) in their last 10 events. And in the meantime, star players like Fernando Mendoza, made significant business decisions (filing two trademark applications with the USPTO).

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Even the former Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, criticized this culture. He warned that players making such decisions were simply risking their jobs. And Brown’s frustration suggests that this concern has translated directly onto the field for the Raiders. But with the $281M spent on free agents, things seem a bit positive for the Raiders.

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Brown said, “Look, the free agents, it’s been a great deal. And they’ve done a great job. But now should be the easy part, right? Going up and proving that you’re worth that contract. But we’ll see what happens.”

The Raiders settled seven different deals in less than seven hours, even though the signings can’t become official until the new league year starts. Yet, the highest bid went to Tyler Linderbaum valuing around $81 million for a period of three years. And he’s guaranteed to take $60 million home. Looking at the previous lineups, a strong center with Pro Bowl experience is a necessity.

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Furthermore, Jalen Nailor got a $35 million deal with a guaranteed sum of $23 million for three years. Spytek also focused on the defensive game by signing Kwity Paye for three years and spending $48 million on him. He also got Malcolm Koonce for a year with $11 million. Meanwhile, the cornerback, Eric Stokes, extended his contract by three more years for $30 million. On top of that, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker will act as linebackers for three years.

But with the addition of Mendoza, things might move for the better for the Raiders. But there are factors that make this addition a bit troublesome.

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2026 NFL draft for the Las Vegas Raiders is a boom or a bust?

Selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick gave the franchise a clarity at quarterback. After all, if he becomes the franchise quarterback, the Raiders’ trajectory might significantly improve. He can bring in his intelligence, accuracy, mobility, and clutch expertise to the field. But there’s a catch. If he hits his A-game, it’s a win for the Raiders. But if he doesn’t, nothing else matters.

And if picking Mendoza was the only option, Raiders should have gotten him some protections and weapons. But Spytek waited till No. 195 to pick their wide receiver, Malik Benson. Taking him this late caused quite a stir in the football community. But if he remains shut, Mendoza won’t be any good regardless of how strong the defensive line is. Meanwhile, the Raiders seem to be focusing on young and rising talents.

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Well, they added 10 rookies to their roster during the draft. Spytek drafted the 25-year-old Treydan Stukes in the second round to strengthen their defense. And in the fourth round, he drafted Jermod McCoy. Of course, McCoy’s draft raised eyebrows due to his recent injury. While McCoy is undeniably a first-round talent when healthy, banking on an injured Day 3 pick to become your future CB1 is incredibly dangerous.

Spytek gambled heavily on a defensive culture reset, but he desperately needs this offense to sustain drives and score points. If Mendoza quickly finds his rhythm, conquers the learning curve, and transforms this franchise, he will justify the front office’s risky strategy. More importantly, he will prove Tim Brown’s bold prediction absolutely right.