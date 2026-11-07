“It’s Outrageous”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Doesn’t Hold Back Against New York Real Estate Prices Amid Bankruptcy Trial

Finding an apartment in New York City is tough enough for the average renter, let alone someone trying to rebuild their finances in the middle of an $11.89 million bankruptcy case. Over the past few weeks, Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo Sanders, has tagged his 324K YouTube subscribers along on his house-hunting journey. He couldn’t hold back his thoughts about the city’s real estate market.

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Shilo shared a YouTube video on his channel this week, where he talks about real estate prices while getting his haircut.

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“My biggest thing about New York, bro, is the square footage for the price,” Shilo said. “Like, even if my budget is, I’m not even gonna say this is my budget, but you can go all the way up to $12,000 a month, and it’s despicable what they’re doing up there, bro. I don’t know who normalized the real estate market in New York, but it’s outrageous, bro.”

Shilo has spent multiple weeks hunting houses in Florida. But he walked away from deals where the rentals went beyond five figures. There was a place that he really liked in Downtown Miami, especially because the property had stunning views of the river. But he had to walk away after hearing the price tag. Well, some of these places went for more than $10,000 a month. Meanwhile, his safety concerns prevented him from returning to West Palm Beach. Yet, he initially believed that things would be acceptable in New York. But boy was he wrong!

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“I’m actually going to go out there and do a house hunt video there ’cause I’m trying to look in New York. Should I move there?” Shilo said in one of his recent YouTube videos. “I already live here. It can’t get too much worse than this.”

In October 2026, Shilo’s brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, offered to pay the down payment on any house Shilo chooses. But after that, Shilo will have to pay the monthly rent.

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After moving away from football, Shilo dived into his off-field talents. He stepped into fashion, modeling, content creation, acting, and music. To make things easier, Shilo can indulge in these businesses from where he lives, and that tends to help him pay his rent. New York serves as a natural hub for media, entertainment, and high-fashion opportunities. Plus, moving closer to the East Coast puts him a short flight away from Shedeur in Cleveland. Yet, he refused to stay in places that went for $9,000 or more. And paying $12,000 for a cramped New York apartment doesn’t really make sense.

Well, Shilo’s $11.89 million bankruptcy trial makes things harder for the former Colorado Buffaloes player. His troubles date back to 2015, when an altercation with his high school security, John Darjean, led to an $11.89 million judgment. But in 2023, Shilo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

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In the five-day bankruptcy trial, Shilo claimed that he acted in self-defense. However, Judge Michael Romero hasn’t given a final verdict yet. According to him, there are some missing videos that nobody has been able to find.

Thankfully, Shilo saved quite a few thousand dollars in a separate lawsuit. Barnes & Thornburg LLP filed a case against Shilo, claiming that there was about $170,000 in unpaid bills. But the case was dismissed with prejudice back in October.

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For now, Shilo can resume his focus on finding the right house. But perhaps it’s not going to be in New York.