The Broncos-Raiders rivalry was never just a game. The Raiders were still in Oakland then. It was a feud, and nobody understood that better than the late Tom Jackson. Recently, the former Denver Broncos CB Louis Wright pulled back the curtain on the trash talk Jackson used to direct at then-Raiders coach John Madden before kickoff, a message that left no doubt how Denver felt about the Raiders.

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“We all hated the Raiders, but Tom talked more [bleep] than any of us… He used to say to [Raiders coach] John Madden, ‘It’s over for you, Fat Man.'” Wright said, according to Broncos insider Chris Tomasson on X.

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Wright did not describe the line as something Jackson said to Madden’s face. It was the kind of trash talk Jackson aimed at Madden’s Raiders in the Broncos’ locker room. Wright’s account echoes Jackson’s own recollections, later documented in Madden’s 1986 memoir.

Wright and Jackson played together in Denver for 12 seasons, from 1975 to 1986. Jackson had a head start on that feud. He joined the Broncos in 1973, two years before Wright, and in those early years the Raiders (then in Oakland) routinely dominated Denver. The Broncos entered their first 1977 matchup with a 6-26-2 all-time record against Oakland.

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Jackson later explained to Colorado Public Radio that Al Davis’ “Just win, baby” mentality got under the Broncos’ skin.

“There was something about the Raiders and the ‘Just win, baby’ phraseology, ‘Just win, baby, and you can do whatever you want.’ And they did,” Jackson said. “They were an outstanding team, outstanding. But they were out to let you know it. And their arrogance would fit better in this age and time than it did back then.”

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Games between the two AFC West rivals were notoriously violent and dirty, often featuring cheap shots, blood on the field, and fights in the stands. Jackson’s trash talk reached its peak in 1977, when Denver finally beat the Raiders in Oakland.

Notably, in Week 5 of the 1977 season, Denver stunned the defending Super Bowl champion Raiders 30-7 in Oakland, a game in which the Broncos intercepted seven passes.

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However, running past the Oakland sideline, Jackson yelled at Madden, “It’s all over, fat man!”

Jackson later recalled it differently, saying he yelled, ‘How do you like that, fat man?’ He admitted he wasn’t proud of the wording.

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Madden never held a grudge over the 1977 sideline taunt. Instead, the former Raiders head coach took Tom Jackson’s “fat man” comments entirely in stride, brushing them off with humor at the time.

Per Denver Gazette Columnist Woody Paige on X, during an offseason lunch in Denver following the 1977 season, Madden joked to him, “Tell Jackson I’m a fat man, but it’s not over.”

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Additionally, in his 1986 book One Knee Equals Two Feet, Madden praised Jackson as one of the toughest, most unpredictable linebackers he ever coached against, later calling him “the wildest linebacker”.

“Tommy Jackson of the Broncos wasn’t very big, but he was a quick linebacker before there were quick linebackers,” Madden wrote in his 1986 book. “And he was the wildest linebacker I’ve ever seen. You never knew where he was going to turn up.”

While the healthy but intense, the rivalry served as one of the NFL’s fiercest feuds, but two of its biggest personalities are gone.

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Jackson passed away on Friday evening, November 20, 2026, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meanwhile, Madden passed away on December 28, 2021, at the age of 85, at his home in Pleasanton, California. Yet both men are still talked about around the league.