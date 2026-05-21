“It’s Trending Age Gap”: 2X Super Bowl Champion Glenn Cadrez, 56, Opens Up on Dating a 25-Year-Old

Essentials Inside The Story The couple's relationship gained attention in April 2025

Cadrez was married twice, and has five kids from his previous marriages

Cadrez is not the only NFL personality in a notable age-gap relationship

Love him or judge him, Glenn Cadrez isn’t shying away from the spotlight. The former two-time Super Bowl winner retired after the 2002 NFL season. Now at 56 years old, he enjoys a quieter life away from the chaos of the football world, spending time with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mikayla Young. And recently, Cadrez and Young opened up about their age gap.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Everybody’s been really cool,” said Young on the Q&A Instagram Reel. “It’s trending age gap,” Cadrez added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Cadrez and Mikayla Young’s relationship first gained public attention in April 2025. They became popular for creating content together, where in a post, Young humorously gave Cadrez history lessons and teased him about stretching before their regular walks. Most of these posts appeared on Young’s Instagram account, which has over 50,000 followers, while Super Bowl champion Cadrez’s account remains private.

Notably, the couple also participates in trending challenges. Their posts quickly garnered millions of views, highlighting their appeal as a couple. But they also keep facing criticism and negative comments due to their age difference, as they are 30 years apart. Despite this, Cadrez and Young remain unbothered by the scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Cadrez isn’t the only NFL figure in a relationship with a significantly younger partner. The former New England Patriots head coach Bill Bellichich (74) has been dating Jordon Hudson (25), a former collegiate cheerleader and pageant competitor. They went public with their romance in 2024 and have a 49-year age gap—Belichick was born in 1952, while Hudson was born in 2000.

Mikayla Young and Glenn Cadrez also shared how friends and family reacted to their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, they love football, so they were cool with it. Nobody’s given us a hard time,” the couple added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Young (@mikaylaa.y) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For the Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII winner, Young is his third partner. Cadrez was first married to Betsy Burke during the earlier part of his NFL career and had three daughters together, Phoebee, Caylee, and Tahnee.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, their marriage ultimately ended in divorce. According to reports, the former couple split after Cadrez got into a relationship with his second wife, Brande Roderick. The former linebacker met Roderick in 2003. And in 2007, they got married. Before divorcing in 2017, Cadrez and Roderick had two sons together, Keaton and Kannon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mikayla Young, who is a dedicated fitness and lifestyle influencer, has hardly made anything about her previous life public. But when it comes to her relationship with the former NFL linebacker, the lifestyle influencer shared some interesting facts about the two.

Mikayla Young clears the air on meeting with Glenn Cadrez

When asked couple to share details of their introduction, Mikayla Young didn’t shy away and revealed:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw him working out with his son. Thought he was hot, so I went up to him and asked for his number. I asked his son,” said Young in one of their Instagram reels.

However, many fans initially misunderstood her as they thought Young approached Glenn Cadrez’s son, not him. But the 25-year-old influencer later clarified her side of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to clear this up because that’s not what happened. I saw Glenn at the gym working out with his son. Glenn goes to the bathroom. I go up to Glenn’s son and ask, ‘Is that your dad?’ He says, ‘Yes.’ I say, ‘Is he single?’ He says, ‘Yes.’ I say, ‘Can I have his number?’ He says, ‘Yes.’ And the rest is history. So just to make it abundantly clear,” said Young.

It’s been over a year since Cadrez and Young have reportedly started dating. As things stand, they appear happy to be around each other. But whether theyend up getting married or engaged, only time will tell.