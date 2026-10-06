“I’ve Just Lost It”: Terry Bradshaw Opens Up on Battle With Depression

For decades, Terry Bradshaw has kept his internal struggles masked behind humor and hearty belly laughs on Fox NFL Sunday, but now the 78-year-old is opening up about the reality of living with clinical depression while the world expects him to always be smiling and cracking jokes.

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While talking with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness podcast, Terry Bradshaw described experiencing a sudden loss of emotional control that forced him to turn his back on an audience of hundreds, if not thousands, of people while delivering a speech.

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“There have been speeches I’ve been giving, and something will hit me in the middle of the speech in front of hundreds, if not thousands of people, and I’ll have to turn my back on the audience because I’m- I’ve just lost it. Just lost it. It’s bizarre, but it’s okay, and I learned that it’s okay. It’s okay. We’re going to deal with this, and it’s okay. You’re not a bad guy, it’s okay.”

According to Terry, a big challenge for him has been navigating clinical depression while maintaining an upbeat public image, as well as the expectations that come with being one of the most visible figures in American sports.

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“Depression doesn’t steal your personality, because people will say, ‘Well, you… you’re funny. You’re always laughing.’ Well, yeah. It’s showtime. I’m going to perform. I’m on, perform. You know?… I know how to deal with it, and the best way is just to talk about it. It’s okay to be depressed. It’s okay.”

The NFL legends also explained that while he was celebrated for leading four Super Bowl victories, he struggled with intense anxiety and self-doubt. The pressure and anxiety of the sport had a direct effect on Bradshaw, seeping into his on-field performance. His fear of failure added tension to his throwing mechanics, contributing to a career 51.9% completion rate.

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Another pivotal moment for Bradshaw came in 1999 when he was formally diagnosed with clinical depression following his third divorce. The former Pittsburgh Steelers QB experienced severe panic attacks, frequent crying fits, and insomnia, prompting him to seek medical treatment and begin taking Paxil.

His memoir, Looking for Terry, scheduled for release on October 13, 2026, provides detailed reflections on his diagnosis, his treatment journey, and his long-term recovery.

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A central factor in Bradshaw finding stability at home was establishing open communication and mutual support with his wife, Tammy. It took him three divorces and years of psychotherapy to process his personal struggles before establishing a lasting relationship with her.

After meeting around late 1999, Bradshaw and Tammy spent nearly 15 years together before marrying in 2014. Their marriage was built on patience, communication, and Tammy learning how to navigate Bradshaw’s ADHD and depressive episodes.

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Additionally, Tammy also served as Bradshaw’s primary support system in 2021 and 2022, when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and Merkel cell carcinoma. Throughout surgical procedures, radiation treatments, and recovery from nerve complications, Bradshaw relied heavily on his wife’s presence.

Bradshaw’s major health challenges during that period began in November 2021 with treatments for bladder cancer at Yale New Haven Health, followed by surgery in March 2022 at MD Anderson Cancer Center to remove a cancerous Merkel cell tumor from his neck.

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For Terry, his wife’s patience and understanding have shown him that fighting through long-term illnesses doesn’t require big gestures. Just someone who accepts you fully on the good days as well as the difficult ones.