“I’ve Only Had Vision in One Eye”: Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Pleads for Medical Help Over Chronic Health Concern

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. But fans were shocked to know that the Cincinnati Bengals star was able to clock over 11000 yards with a serious health condition. Johnson played over 14 seasons in the league with a major issue in his right eye. Now, 14 years after his retirement, Ochocinco is pleading for help to rectify this chronic issue he has faced throughout his life.

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“Dear @BascomPalmerEye, My name is Chad. I’ve only had vision in one eye after a procedure back in 1994. I would love for you guys to correct my vision & remove a cataract so I can make use of both eyes for a change, so I can stop wearing shades indoors. Thank you 🙏🏾,” Chad Johnson wrote on X.

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This tweet from Ochocinco comes after his various claims of dealing with eye-related issues throughout his NFL career. On 11 November 2020, Johnson revealed he has “20/90 in my right eye since 1995,” when he got his cataract surgery done. Similarly, in 2012, the final year of his NFL career, Johnson missed a New England Patriots organized team activity to attend an eye doctor appointment, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

However, this eye issue didn’t stop Chad Johnson from scripting one of the great wide receiver careers in NFL history, as he recorded 766 catches for 11,059 yards and scored 67 touchdowns. Ochocinco was selected to play in six Pro Bowls while securing two First-Team All-Pro. He also led the AFC in receiving yards twice and famously recorded over 1,100 yards for six consecutive seasons.

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Now, while Ochocinco looks for help to correct his eye, his condition hasn’t stopped him from throwing out outrageous challenges outside the NFL world. The 48-year-old recently made headlines after throwing down the gauntlet at a former UFC champion.

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Chad Johsnon challenges Israel Adesanya to a fight

Alongside football, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson has used his elite athleticism to try out careers in soccer and boxing. However, at the age of 48, the former Bengals star has another sporting challenge on his mind, which can be considered the most outrageous so far. Johnson was in attendance for UFC 327 and at the weigh-in show, accepted a proposal to fight the Last Style Bender suggested by UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

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“I like that! … Izzy, Adesanya, I don’t want any excuses,” Johnson said. “Come get this belt. Come get this belt. Me and you, five minutes, three rounds. Anywhere. Matter of fact, I’ll come to New Zealand. I don’t have a passport. Nevermind. Come to Miami.”

This challenge isn’t something completely out of the blue, as Johnson has trained in boxing for years. He even fought in an exhibition bout against Brian Maxwell on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul card in 2021. Last year, Johnson alluded to an MMA fight with NFL colleague James Harrison, but it didn’t happen.

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Chad Johnson has never let anything slow him down. A lifelong eye condition could not stop him from becoming one of the NFL’s greatest wide receivers, and retirement has not stopped him from staying in the spotlight. At 48, Ochocinco is still chasing challenges and finally seeking the vision he has always deserved.