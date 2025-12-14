J.J. Watt Makes UnRetirement Plans Clear as Steelers Fans Demand T.J. Watt’s Brother as Temporary Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story J.J. Watt’s unretirement joke ignites buzz after T.J. Watt’s medical scare

T.J. Watt ruled out after lung issue, opening door for wild replacement chatter

Philip Rivers’ comeback fuels fan debate over nostalgia versus practicality

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Watt family suffered a major jump scare this week. T.J. Watt was suddenly rushed to the hospital on Wednesday. A dry needling treatment at the team’s facility led to a partially collapsed lung and ruled him out of Week 15’s game. The linebacker is currently recovering. After Philip Rivers’ return, T.J.’s brother J.J. Watt seems to have the perfect solution.

“You want me to come in for 20 pass rush snaps right now?” said J.J. Watt, via NFL on CBS. “Absolutely, I’ll give you a sack no question.”

It would seem like the defensive end is ready for another stint in the NFL, as he clarified his unretirement plans by showing his willingness to come while also maintaining that his involvement would be limited. He went on to admit that he couldn’t do a full game but certainly felt ready to come in a make a difference.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time NFL sacks leader, he’s widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in the NFL. From 2011 to 2020, he played for the Houston Texans. During his last two seasons, he played for the Arizona Cardinals. He retired in 2022 at 33 years old.

The five-time Pro Bowler made 586 tackles and 114.5 sacks in his career. With such a glorious career and such a comment on live television, a new debate has sparked online. When a legend speaks openly on live television, it rarely stays in the past for long. Watt’s recent comments have now reopened an old question, one that fans were quick to seize upon as circumstances around the league shifted.

Fans speak their true feelings regarding J.J. Watt’s return

J.J. Watt’s name was brought up first when speaking about a temporary replacement for T.J. Watt. The Reddit community raised a question on the situation.

“Phillip Rivers came out of retirement for the Colts after Danny Dimes went down. Why not convince J.J. to come back in T.J.’s absence?” asked a fan on Reddit.

Even though it feels like the season of unretirements, there is a lot of difference between the commentary box and the D-line. The physical stress is unimaginable.

“Going from couch to D line a lot different than couch to QB,” wrote on fan.

Moreover, linebackers have to run and tackle a lot. Philip Rivers will need arm strength and accuracy, while J.J. Watt will need to be in great shape. Instead of following the trend, a few believe that it is better to give other players from the squad a chance to shine.

“Jack Sawyer about to have a star turn. Gonna show up in rush defense and make a big play or two,” posted another fan.

Sawyer is a rookie linebacker, and it might be his chance to shine. But aside from young Sawyer, fans also looked at players older than T.J. Watt, an even older Black and Gold player, should make his return, according to the fans.

“No. We need James Harrison now more than ever. Let him knock some heads,” wrote a third fan.

James Harrison is a legend for the Steelers, so the sentiment will also be there for donning the jersey.

“NFL needs a senior tour,” posted a fan.

It is clear that Philip Rivers’ return has turned a lot of heads. Suggestions are flying in from every corner.

Amid J.J. Watt’s comment, the Steelers will enter the gridiron on Monday without T.J. Watt. They will face the Miami Dolphins, who are on a 4-game winning streak. The Steelers are well in the playoff picture, but a defeat could still change things. Without the younger Watt leading the defense, it will be challenging.