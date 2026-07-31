J.J. Watt Replaces Tony Romo as CBS Makes Major Announcement on Cowboys Legend’s Future

It’s been a turbulent stretch for Tony Romo. The Dallas Cowboys legend is in the midst of a massive 10-year, $180 million contract ($18 million annually) with CBS that runs through 2030. But as Romo deals with the fallout from his recent OWI arrest, CBS has made an announcement regarding his employment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“CBS Sports announced that analyst Tony Romo is on leave from his role ‘until further notice,'” Adam Schefter wrote on X, highlighting the network’s one-sentence press release issued on July 31. “For the time being, analyst JJ Watt will replace Tony Romo and work alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Romo joined the network in April 2017. He signed the contract immediately after retiring from the NFL to replace Phil Simms as the network’s lead game analyst while pairing with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

Former Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt, who joined CBS in June 2025, will be Tony Romo’s replacement. However, the broadcasting network is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update comes after Tony Romo’s recent fallout with the law. On July 23, the former Cowboys QB was pulled over by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office while driving a black Jeep on Interstate 43, approximately 6:18 PM, after playing in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy spotted Romo driving erratically during heavy rush-hour traffic. He was observed weaving within his lane, crossing the center line, and driving on the right shoulder/distress lane to pass multiple vehicles.

Romo claimed he was driving from the golf course to his grandparents’ house. And when the police officials asked the CBS analyst to take a sobriety test, he failed. As a result, Romo was booked into jail before being released. Police records later revealed that they found an open bottle of alcohol in his car, and Romo was additionally cited for refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because this is Tony Romo’s first offense, the OWI is being processed as a civil traffic infraction under Wisconsin law rather than a criminal felony or misdemeanor. He was booked into the county jail, processed, and released later that night. Now, on September 21, 2026, the 46-year-old is scheduled to make his formal court appearance, which lands directly on the Monday night of Week 2 of the NFL regular season and complicates his availability to work as an NFL analyst for CBS.