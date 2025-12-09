James Harrison Delivers Final Verdict on Mike Tomlin’s Future After Steelers Win Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers broke the deadlock in the AFC North. They defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 to get to the top of the division. Mike Tomlin breathed a sigh of relief after his team registered more wins than losses post-Week 14. However, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison does not share the same thought. His recent podcast saw him going all out on Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

“The only thing for me that would 100% keep him with me if I’m in the owner’s hat is I need a chip,” said James Harrison on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “Yesterday, we gave up 420. That puts us dead last behind Cincinnati, who gives up an average of 410. Our rushing is 125 that we average as an 28th ranked defense. We gave up 217 yesterday, which puts us again dead last by Cincinnati who I believe gives up 155 yards a game. Now, the passing game, we did better. So we average giving up about 244. We gave up what? 219. That still puts us middle.”

And James Harrison was not wrong. Mike Tomlin’s team was worse than their usual self, and the stats prove it. Even their offensive stats are unsatisfactory. They are 27th in total offense and 28th in rushing offense, and this has been the case for most of the season. Even with someone like Aaron Rodgers, the improvement appears to be minimal.

So, it is not much of a surprise for the former Steelers LB to point out that winning the Super Bowl is the only way that Tomlin will keep his job. As long as he wins it, the numbers won’t matter. However, if he doesn’t, then a number of questions will need to be answered. There have been rumors of the coach getting fired at the end of the season. However, there has been no such confirmation. But he will be re-evaluated at the end of the season.

However, Tomlin’s situation is not the only problem that the Steelers have to deal with.

Inconsistency has been the Steelers’ companion

The Steelers under Mike Tomlin have won several accolades, including a Super Bowl. But for the last few years, the head coach has failed to live up to his name. Over the past five seasons, the Steelers have qualified for the playoffs four times, but each time they have lost in the Wild Card playoffs.

They have failed to maintain consistency, as evidenced by the 2025 NFL season. Although they are at the top of the AFC North, defensive inconsistencies and struggles with their offensive line have always affected their play. If they continue this way, they will end up below the Bengals in the rankings. However, a Super Bowl will change the whole dynamics. If not, Pittsburgh needs to conduct a serious re-evaluation.

Currently, 7-6 in the league, the Black and Gold will face the 6-7 Miami Dolphins at home. Winning is a must for them. The Dolphins have the momentum, with a four-game winning streak. So, there is no place for inconsistencies or mistakes. With James Harrison setting the benchmark for the head coach to avoid getting fired, the path ahead became even more challenging for Pittsburgh.